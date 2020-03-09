ALBANY — Inmates will produce thousands of gallons of state-issued hand sanitizer as county officials prepare for the arrival of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the heels of the governor’s executive order Saturday to declare a state of emergency as the disease continues to spread.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed a total of 142 positive cases of coronavirus from a briefing in the state Capitol late Monday morning — up from 105 positive cases Sunday. Of the 142 cases, eight people — or about 6% — are hospitalized.
Symptoms of the illness, which was first detected in China on Dec. 31, include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“The more you test, the more positive you will find,” Gov. Cuomo reiterated Monday. “It is not a random sample... We’re testing people who we believe came in contact with a positive person. We want that data because we want to find out who’s positive so we can isolate them and reduce the spread.”
Gov. Cuomo announced Monday he will send a new Paid Sick Leave bill to the state Legislature to protect people who stay home from work because they are in isolation or quarantine. Dozens of Capital Region residents are in precautionary quarantine among more than 4,000 in isolation statewide, the governor said Friday.
The virus outbreak has reached the Capital Region with two cases in Saratoga County: A 57-year-old pharmacist and a 52-year-old woman, who was in contact with a COVID-19-positive person from Pennsylvania at a conference in Miami. Both are quarantined at home, Cuomo said. The other positive cases include 19 people in New York City, 98 in Westchester County, 17 in Nassau County, four in Rockland County, two in Saratoga County and one each in Ulster and Suffolk counties.
The governor unveiled state-produced hand sanitizer during a coronavirus briefing inside the state Capitol late Monday morning to combat the product’s high demand and price gouging.
“Introducing NYS Clean hand sanitizer made by the state of New York,” Gov. Cuomo said as a floor-length blue curtain was pulled away to reveal dozens of bottles of the cleaning liquid.
Maximum security inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, Washington County, are producing the state’s sanitizer through CorCraft, or the brand name for the Division of Correctional Industries entity within the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. CorCraft also makes glass cleaner, degreasers, laundry detergent, hand cleaner and vehicle fluids.
NYS Clean is 75% isopropyl alcohol — higher than Purell’s 70% ethanol — and comes in 1-gallon, 7-ounce and 1.7-ounce sizes.
“This is a superior product to products now on the market,” Gov. Cuomo said, holding up one of the 7-ounce bottles fashioned with a dark-green label. “The state hand sanitizer is produced to combat the issue of price gouging and high demand... You can’t get it on the market, and when you can get it, it’s very, very expensive.”
The state will produce up to 100,000 gallons of the sanitizer each week to slow the spread of COVID-19, Cuomo said. The sanitizer will be distributed to schools, municipalities, prisons, governmental agencies and the state’s most impacted or high-risk communities free of charge.
The product, which will not be available for sale to the public, is cheaper for the state to make than to purchase, Gov. Cuomo said. The gallon bottle costs $6.10 to create, he said, with a cost of $1.12 to make the 7-ounce bottle and the smallest size at 84 cents.
“This is much less expensive than anything government could buy... on the open market,” Gov. Cuomo said. “To Purell and Mr. Amazon and Mr. eBay: If you continue the price gouging, we will introduce our product, which is superior to your product.”
Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order Saturday to declare a state of emergency.
“As we continue to provide essential updates and encourage people to act upon the facts on coronavirus instead of the hype, I have officially done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers to help local health departments that are very stressed,” the governor said Saturday during a press conference in Albany. “We’re going to be doing purchasing and hiring more staff, especially to help local health departments that are very stressed... Under the declaration of emergency, we have a more expedited purchasing protocol.”
According to the governor’s office, the state of emergency declaration allows:
n Expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources
n Allowing qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing
n Expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment
n Expedited leasing of lab space
n Allowing EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals
n Providing clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation
Officials believe the majority of the cases are connected to a Westchester County attorney, who first tested positive March 3 and was hospitalized in intensive care through last week.
“Westchester is an obvious problem for us,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They talk about the contagion in clusters and then the clusters tend to infect more and more people, so obviously you want to pay special attention to those situations.”
The CDC reported 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Monday afternoon and 19 deaths across 35 states and the District of Columbia. Of the U.S. cases, 72 were travel-related, 29 were spread from person-to-person and 322 remain under investigation, according to cdc.gov.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center reported 111,400 confirmed global cases and 3,892 virus-related deaths Monday afternoon. To view the university’s interactive and regularly updated map, visit coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html
Senior citizens and New Yorkers with immune-compromised or other underlying conditions are most at risk.
“The nursing homes are the most problematic setting for us with this disease, so we are hyper-cautious with nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior housing, etc.,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We are now doing a census of those types of facilities in this immediate New Rochelle area to put that position in place — no outside visitors.”
The governor directed the state Department of State’s Consumer Protection Division to launch an investigation into reports of unfair price increases of consumer products such as household cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and launched a toll-free hotline for New Yorkers to report suspected price gouging.
To report price gouging, call 1-800-697-1220. Credible complaints will be referred to the office of state Attorney General Leticia James.
“I want businesses to be aware that you could lose your license for price gouging,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This is serious. It is price gouging in an emergency situation where you are being exploitive of the public and there are specific legal provisions for price gouging in an emergency situation.
“For the few dollars that you are going to make during this situation, it is not worth your while.”
At a briefing late Friday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo announced travel insurance companies and travel agents will offer New York residents and businesses the ability to purchase coverage when making travel plans that would allow them to cancel a trip for any reason, including those related to COVID-19, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The state Department of Financial Services issued guidance allowing travel agents and travel insurers to offer this type of coverage. This new action is designed to provide reassurance to New York businesses and residents looking to make plans that may involve travel to locations that are not under travel advisories due to the disease.
Six global and national insurance companies have agreed to offer “cancel for any reason” coverage to travelers, including: Allianz, Nationwide, Starr Indemnity, Berkshire, Crum & Forster and Zurich.
“We are working to do more testing as quickly as possible to find the people who are infected and help contain the spread of the virus,” Gov. Cuomo said. “There are going to be more cases because we are testing more people — that’s a good thing, because then we can deal with the situation based on more facts. We know about 80% of those infected will self-resolve. The best way to calm anxieties is to demonstrate absolute government competence, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
