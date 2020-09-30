ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo pleaded with government officials Wednesday to enforce state mandates to curb downstate COVID-19 hot spots and prevent a second wave from sweeping New York.
Officials continue to closely monitor several COVID-19 clusters and rising infections in 20 targeted neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange counties, as well as areas of Nassau County in the downstate metro area.
Local governments must do better to enforce the state’s mask wearing and social distancing mandates, the governor said, as clusters are tied to large religious gatherings mainly held in Orthodox congregations and communities in the affected counties.
“They turned a blind eye, let’s be honest,” Cuomo said Wednesday during a conference call with reporters. “How many pictures have you seen of religious ceremonies of hundreds of people? Are you telling me the local officials didn’t see them?
Cuomo sharply criticized officials for ineffectively enforcing the state’s COVID-19 orders to curb the spread of the disease. The state could reclose businesses or reverse reopening if the spread continues, but the governor said enforcing compliance is the first step.
“The local governments’ failure to enforce the law has exacerbated this problem,” Cuomo said. “They’ve made it worse, not better ... How did you not do mask compliance? The communities that do it best have the best results.
“It is not about public education — enforce the law,” he added. “You’re going to tell me there’s a person in the state of New York who hasn’t heard to wear a mask? Give me a break.”
Several religious New Yorkers in Orthodox sects, including Jewish Orthodox communities, believe in the concept of herd immunity, or when enough people become immune to a disease it becomes unlikely it will spread. The governor argued not enough of the state’s 19.5 million residents have been infected.
“For herd immunity, you need about a 50(percent) to 60 percent infection rate,” Cuomo said. “In New York City, we have about 18(percent) to 19 percent. ... a lot of people have to die to get to that percentage.”
The state sent 200 rapid testing machines to focus intense testing efforts in the 20 most affected of the state’s 1,740 total ZIP codes.
“These 20 ZIP codes have 23 percent of all positive cases in the state, but they’re only 6 percent of the population,” Cuomo said. “We’re over sampling in this cluster. We’re going to be just as aggressive.”
The 20 ZIP codes have an infection rate of 5.5 percent, or more than five times higher than Wednesday’s statewide rate of 1.02 percent.
Other regions in the state continue to report low numbers of new coronavirus cases. The Capital Region, Southern Tier, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and north country regions all reported infection rates of 0.6 percent and lower Wednesday.
New York City had 1.2 percent positive infections and Long Island climbed to 1.3 percent positive, while the Mid-Hudson, which includes Orange and Rockland counties, surged to 2.4 percent.
Cuomo met virtually with Jewish Orthodox leaders twice Wednesday to discuss public education efforts and a plan to increase mask and social distancing compliance in those religious communities. State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker was part of the afternoon discussion.
“We had a good conversation,” the governor said. “I explained the situation frankly and candidly, and we shared a good exchange. The leaders of the community understand and ... they have said that they are committed to taking a more aggressive stance.”
The leaders did not raise any religious objections to wearing face masks and will implement a plan as communities prepare to celebrate the Jewish holiday Sukkot, or the Feast of Tabernacles, for a one-week period starting Friday.
Cuomo demanded officials assign police to the state’s joint State Liquor Authority and state police task force, which has inspected thousands of businesses statewide and issued violations to establishments that did not enforce patrons wearing face masks or remaining six feet apart from others.
“If they don’t want to enforce the law, I will enforce the law,” said Cuomo, adding the state task enforcement task force saves lives.
The state’s dual Clinical Advisory Task Force working to assess the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine and develop an implementation strategy will help decide who should receive the vaccination first, Cuomo said.
The answer depends on the size of the state’s dosage supply, and time between federal deliveries.
Indoor dining resumed in New York City this week for the first time since the state’s initial March shutdown. The governor did not delay the reopening despite the developed hotspots, calling on local governments to increase compliance first.
The state’s coronavirus positivity rate was 1.02 percent on Wednesday of 97,960 conducted COVID-19 tests. The state’s infection rate outside the 20 hotspot ZIP codes remains a low 0.82 percent, according to the governor’s office.
Nine New Yorkers died from the virus Tuesday, up from two on Monday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 605 virus patients remain in hospitals in 38 counties — an increase of 34 patients. Hospitalizations fluctuated around 500 New Yorkers last week.
