ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will send the nation’s first family a get well care package after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus with nearly a month to go before Election Day.
Trump, 74, announced he and the first lady tested positive on Twitter early Friday morning with 32 days until the Nov. 3 election.
The president was tested after a close aide, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19. Hicks experienced mild symptoms on the plane ride home after a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening.
“I’ve expressed my best wishes to the president and the first lady,” Cuomo said late Friday morning on a conference call with reporters. “I hope the symptoms they get are mild. I hope they have a mild case and I hope they have a speedy recovery.”
The governor will send a New York Cares get well package to Trump and the first lady with fresh upstate farm apples and apple cider, New York City bagels, Junior’s cheesecake and chicken wings from Dinosaur BBQ while they recover.
“We can have political differences ... people know I have political differences with the president ... we’re both New Yorkers so we’re not shy about speaking our mind,” Cuomo said in a statement late Friday afternoon. “This situation creates a lot of anxiety. So on behalf of the family of New York, I wish them a speedy recovery and they’re in our thoughts and prayers.”
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, was scheduled to hold campaign events in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Friday, his first stop in a West Michigan battleground county. Biden’s campaign did not announce changes to the former vice president’s campaign schedule in light of the president’s diagnosis as of press time Friday afternoon.
Biden and his wife, Jill, tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife also tested negative for the virus.
Biden remained socially distant from Trump during Tuesday’s debate and the pair did not shake hands.
The Trumps’ diagnosis, which came three days after the first debate with Biden, could have wide-ranging effects on two campaigns that were beginning to ramp up in the election’s final weeks.
Coronavirus cases vary in intensity from person to person, depending on a variety of factors including age, underlying health conditions or which virus strain contracted.
“Politics is politics and we can disagree on policy issues, but on a human level, the president grew up in New York from Queens,” Cuomo added Friday. “I’m sure there’s a certain level of anxiety that goes with this diagnosis. Nobody really knows that much about COVID, obviously. So they’re in our thoughts and prayers.”
Cuomo remarked on reports the president is feeling mild coronavirus symptoms, which include a fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Trump was scheduled to participate in a 12:15 p.m. call with governors nationwide to discuss COVID-19 support to seniors, or elderly Americans most at risk when contracting the disease, but ultimately did not attend. Pence led the discussion.
“The president is supposed to be on that 12:15 (p.m.) call, which would be good news, which means he’s working,” Cuomo remarked before the White House call.
The White House sent an emailed invitation Friday morning for governors to join Trump for the 12:15 p.m. briefing. Trump asked Pence to lead the briefing call because of his illness.
COVID-19 infections vary in severity, the governor said.
“It seemed more of the severe cases were early on, but that’s just anecdotal from me,” he said. “If he’s (Trump) still working, God bless him, but I think it depends on how severe his symptoms are with his particular viral strain and how long it takes him to recover and how much it impedes his functioning.”
The president was scheduled to travel to Florida for a Make American Great Again campaign rally in Sanford, Fla., on Thursday night. Trump was scheduled to deliver virtual remarks at Friday’s event, which will be livestreamed online.
Trump and the first lady suffered mild symptoms, the president’s chief of staff confirmed Friday.
“This is a microcosm of COVID,” Cuomo said. “You take precautions, but this is an insidious enemy that we’re facing. It drives home to everyone the message: Take this seriously.”
Cuomo, who has visited the White House on several occasions through the pandemic with his top aides, said federal officials thoroughly screen each visitor with a COVID-19 test.
“You’re held in an area until the test comes back,” the governor explained. “So even the president of the United States, who has an entire apparatus around him ... with all that operational capacity around him, you can still get infected. ...I think it just reaffirms for everyone, be careful, be careful, be careful.
“...On a human level, this is the president of the United States. It’s a personal hardship, it’s frightening, it’s frightening for your family, his children are worried about him, it’s frightening for the first lady, so we just wish them the best.”
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
