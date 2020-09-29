WATERTOWN — The Development Authority of the North Country will sponsor a free household hazardous waste collection day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson County Highway Garage, 21897 County Route 190.
Items such as solvents, pesticides, fluorescent light tubes, pool chemicals, oil-based paints and aerosol cans that still have product in them will be accepted.
Empty aerosol cans, motor oil, asbestos, construction debris, explosives and latex paint will not be accepted. If paint can be cleaned up with water it is not oil-based and should be dried up and disposed of in the regular trash. Electronic waste such as televisions and computers will not be accepted, but can be recycled at most county transfer stations.
The collection event, which is held in cooperation with Jefferson County and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, is open to residential households only; waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms or municipalities.
Everyone attending must wear a mask and must remain in their vehicle at all times. Also, those attending are asked to have their materials in their vehicle’s trunk, in the bed of their truck or as far to the rear of the vehicle as possible. Drivers may open the vehicle from inside or attendants will open the rear of the vehicle.
