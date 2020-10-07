MASSENA — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is now accepting public comment for the proposed removal of the Aluminum Company of America’s Dennison Road property from the state Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Site Program, or Superfund Program.
The vacant, vegetated 10.22-acre property is located between the St. Lawrence and Grasse rivers, about one mile east of the main West Plant Operations within ALCOA’s 3,500-acre complex, which contains 14 other individual decades-old remediation sites monitored by the state.
From about 1969 to 1979, according to the DEC, the Dennison Road site was used for hazardous waste disposal — oil sludge and degreasers contaminated soil and groundwater, which can be tapped about 10 feet below the ground surface.
Remediation began in 1994 with the excavation of an estimated 62,000 cubic yards of waste and contaminated soil and 6,959 empty drums. The waste and drums were moved to ALCOA’s onsite landfill, and nearby residential properties were supplied with public water.
The Dennison Road site was then backfilled and covered with a geosynthetic clay liner and was routinely monitored for groundwater contaminants until 2001.
Monitoring wells have continued to allow for periodic sampling, and in 2018, monitors recorded concentrations of up to 3.4 parts per billion of the contaminant 1,4-dioxane, exceeding the 1-part-per-billion screening level for groundwater. Concentrations less than the screening level are considered to have negligible effects, but concentrations greater than the level require additional investigation to determine negative health or environmental impacts.
The monitoring of the dioxane contaminant, a faintly sweet-smelling ether used as a stabilizer, is part of the state’s Emerging Contaminants program, an initiative similar to other state and federal programs that research and track chemicals largely unregulated by state or federal environmental law.
The chemical was regulated in New York this summer with a statewide maximum contaminant level of 1 part per billion, which means concentrations exceeding the MCL are officially prohibited.
The DEC reports “only low levels” remain of the Dennison Road site’s previously tracked polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBS, phenols and volatile organic compounds, leading officials to determine the site “no longer presents a threat to public health or the environment.”
Like ALCOA’s other parcels, the Dennison Road site is bound by the 1985 ALCOA deed restriction, which limits the use of the site to industrial operations.
Public comments will be accepted through Nov. 6, and DEC plans to delist the site in December if officials do not receive new or additional information that would alter the proposal.
Written comments should be sent to Project Manager Kelly Hale, DEC Division of Environmental Remediation, 317 Washington St., Watertown. Comments may also be communicated by email, kelly.hale@dec.ny.gov, or phone, 315-785-2513.
