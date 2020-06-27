Dementia caregivers can receive support via telephone, online platforms from Alzheimer’s Association

SYRACUSE — Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned its support groups from in-person meetings to gatherings that take place remotely. Staff- and peer-led groups will meet at their regularly scheduled times, but using telephone and online meeting services.
“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter Chief Executive Officer. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”
Support groups are open to all caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Some groups have specialized audiences, including spousal caregivers and individuals living with early-stage dementia. To obtain instructions on how to join a group by phone or online, call 315-472-4201 and dial extension 228 at the prompt.
Moving groups to a virtual environment means that peer support is available on a more frequent basis.
“Our groups had previously been organized geographically and resources local to that area will still inform each group,” James said. “But, the nature of how we are operating right now allows us to offer a group to whomever needs one, whenever they need it.
Support groups bring together people who are going through or have gone through similar experiences. Alzheimer’s Association support groups provide an opportunity for people to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies.
All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals.
Upcoming meetings in July and August include:
July 1, 5:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Lifelong, Ithaca)
July 2, 1 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Hearth on James, Syracuse)
July 2, 2 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Sts. Peter and John Episcopal Church, Auburn)
July 2, 4 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Parkway Center, Utica)
July 7, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Vestal Public Library, Vestal)
July 7, 6:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at United Helpers Rehabilitation & Senior Care, Canton)
July 8, 10 a.m.: open to long term care facility caregivers (regularly meets at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish House, Endicott)
July 8, 1:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Gouverneur Community Center)
July 8, 5:30 p.m.: open to caregivers of people with younger-onset (under 65 years old) Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia (regularly meets at Alzheimer’s Association office, Syracuse)
July 8, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Community Resources for Independent Seniors, Cazenovia)
July 9, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Little Falls Community and Senior Center)
July 10, 1 p.m.: open to individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners (regularly meets at Vestal United Methodist Church)
July 11, 11 a.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Liverpool First Presbyterian Church)
July 13, 11 a.m.: open to individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners (regularly meets at Dunham Public Library, Whitesboro)
July 14, 2 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 521 James St., Clayton)
July 14, 3 p.m.: open to all caregivers but intended for LGBT caregivers (regularly meets at SAGE Upstate, Syracuse)
July 14, 5 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Rome Memorial Hospital)
July 14, 6:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Baldwinsville Methodist Church)
July 15, 12:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Walden Place, Cortland)
July 15, 4 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus, Johnson City)
July 15, 4:30 p.m.: open to individuals with early-stage dementia and their care partners (regularly meets at Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, DeWitt)
July 16, 10 a.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Lewis County Office for the Aging, Lowville)
July 16, 1 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Hearth on James, Syracuse)
July 16, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at United Church of Christ, First Congregational, Norwich)
July 17, 10 a.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Madison County Office for the Aging, Canastota)
July 17, 1 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Ogdensburg Public Library)
July 21, 1:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Owego)
July 21, 3:15 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Gathering Place at NSBC, N. Syracuse)
July 21, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Centers at St. Camillus, Syracuse/Solvay-Geddes Community Youth Center, Solvay)
July 22, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Manor at Seneca Hill, Oswego)
July 23, 3 p.m.: open to spousal caregivers (regularly meets at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clay)
July 27, 7 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at First Universalist Church of Central Square)
July 28, 2 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Cortland-Chenango Rural Services, Cincinnatus)
July 28, 4:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Northern Regional Ctr. for Independent Living, Watertown)
July 28, 6:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Manlius Public Library)
July 29, 1 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Brookdale Senior Living Clinton)
July 30, 2 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Grace Chapel, Skaneateles)
Aug. 4, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Vestal Public Library, Vestal)
Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at United Helpers Rehabilitation & Senior Care, Canton)
Aug. 5, 1 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Hearth on James, Syracuse)
Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Lifelong, Ithaca)
Aug. 6, 2 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Sts. Peter and John Episcopal Church, Auburn)
Aug. 6, 4 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Parkway Center, Utica)
Aug. 8, 11 a.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Liverpool First Presbyterian Church)
Aug. 10, 11 a.m.: open to individuals and caregivers with early-stage dementia and their care partners (regularly meets at Dunham Public Library, Whitesboro). Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.
Aug. 11, 2 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 521 James St., Clayton)
Aug. 11, 3 p.m.: open to all caregivers but intended for LGBT caregivers (regularly meets at SAGE Upstate, Syracuse)
Aug. 11, 5 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Rome Memorial Hospital)
Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Baldwinsville Methodist Church)
Aug. 12, 10 a.m.: open to long term care facility families
Aug. 12, 1:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Gouverneur Community Center)
Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m.: open to caregivers of people with younger-onset (under 65 years old) Alzheimer’s disease or dementia (regularly meets at Alzheimer’s Association office, Syracuse)
Aug. 12, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Community Resources for Independent Seniors, Cazenovia)
Aug. 13, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Little Falls Community and Senior Center)
Aug. 14, 1 p.m.: open to individuals and caregivers with early-stage dementia and their care partners (regularly meets at Vestal United Methodist Church). Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.
Aug. 18, 1:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Owego)
Aug. 18, 3:15 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Gathering Place at NSBC, N. Syracuse)
Aug. 18, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Centers at St. Camillus, Syracuse/Solvay-Geddes Community Youth Center, Solvay)
Aug. 19, 12:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Walden Place, Cortland)
Aug. 19, 1 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Hearth on James, Syracuse)
Aug. 19, 4 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus, Johnson City)
Aug. 19, 4:30 p.m.: open to individuals and caregivers with early-stage dementia and their care partners (regularly meets at Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, DeWitt). Advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling (315) 472-4201.
Aug. 20, 10 a.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Lewis County Office for the Aging, Lowville)
Aug. 20, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at United Church of Christ, First Congregational, Norwich)
Aug. 21, 10 a.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Madison County Office for the Aging, Canastota)
Aug. 21, 1 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Ogdensburg Public Library)
Aug. 24, 7 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at First Universalist Church of Central Square)
Aug. 25, 2 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Cortland-Chenango Rural Services, Cincinnatus)
Aug. 25, 4:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Northern Regional Ctr. for Independent Living, Watertown)
Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Manlius Public Library)
Aug. 26, 1 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Brookdale Senior Living Clinton)
Aug. 26, 6 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at The Manor at Seneca Hill, Oswego)
Aug. 27, 2 p.m.: open to all caregivers (regularly meets at Grace Chapel, Skaneateles)
Aug. 27, 3 p.m.: open to spouses of individuals living with dementia (regularly meets at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clay)
