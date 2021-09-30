WATERTOWN — On Thursday, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik announced a $639,843 award from the Department of Health and Human Services for North Country Family Health Center Inc. to support construction, expansion or renovation for health care infrastructure to advance better health outcomes in medically underserved communities.
“North Country Family Health Center provides critical healthcare and preventative services for seniors, families, and children in our district,” Rep. Stefanik said in a statement. “I’m proud to announce these taxpayer dollars will be used to meet the needs of our community by keeping the North Country healthy.”
