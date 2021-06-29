MADRID — When visitors meet Adam at his Westway Road home, he always asks an essential question: “Wanna stay for dinner?”
Mail carriers, delivery drivers, neighbors and new friends are welcome in Adam’s world, and the 17-year-old’s parents have known for years he was meant to feed people.
Jonathon Adam Lee Moulton, affectionately Adam, was born in Tennessee and moved to New York in 2008 at age 5. He spent most of his first three years of life in and out of southern hospitals before landing in St. Lawrence County with his parents Tonya S. and Carter L. Moulton. His sister Melinda C. Smith, 22, and brother Zachary Michael Lee Moulton, 10, complete the tight immediate family.
“He’s our walking, talking miracle,” Mrs. Moulton said. “We never thought we would see graduation, so this is a huge deal.”
Breaking from his new position volunteering for Massena Meals on Wheels last week, Adam walked the stage with 2021 Madrid-Waddington Central School District graduates Friday night. He wore a new suit and threw a decorated cap with classmates. On Saturday, he celebrated with a party organized by an army of relatives and friends. Cars paraded past the Moulton driveway, smoked meat was served and hundreds of congratulatory cards were sent from all 50 states.
Adam’s story is one of trauma and advocacy, of sunglasses and green pens, of play-based learning and of feeding other people. As he settles into his role delivering local lunches, his story is really just beginning.
The first year
Less than 24 hours after Adam was born on Aug. 7, 2003, in Jackson, Tenn., he headed home with his parents. Within three weeks, persistent crying, chronic vomiting, diarrhea and seizures pulled the family back to the hospital. Several formula adjustments and 13 prescriptions later, Adam still wasn’t improving.
Convinced Adam had pyloric stenosis, a pediatrician sent him to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for surgery. The pylorus muscle, which connects the lower portion of the stomach to the small intestine, is too thick in stenosis patients and blocks the gateway between the stomach and duodenum, the first segment of the small intestine where food breakdown continues.
In Adam’s case, what was supposed to be an outpatient procedure to open up the gateway turned into a seven-week hospital stay.
Adam was feverish and seizing post-surgery, and moved to the intensive care unit. Blood work indicated that, on top of his seizures, Adam was fighting staphylococcus, streptococcal and Klebsiella pneumonia bacterial infections. Mrs. Moulton said she was told the surgeon thought he saw a hernia in the sterile part of Adam’s abdomen during surgery and used the same instrument used on the bowels to check, introducing the staph, strep and pneumonia with the contaminated instrument.
Mrs. Moulton was a second-time mom in her 20s, and she never left the hospital. When equipment alerts went off, Mrs. Moulton was on her feet. When Adam was in cardiac and respiratory arrest, codes sometimes unnoticed for several minutes and Adam once having been unresponsive for 32 minutes before being revived, Mrs. Moulton demanded better care. When medical staff, chief surgeons included, questioned her compassion for not letting Adam go, she had a two-word response: “Get out.”
Recounting the Le Bonheur stay and subsequent care of doctors from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Nashville, Mrs. Moulton said the experience was comprised of too many scares, too many tests and procedures to cover.
Adam’s naval ended up erupting from an abscess the size of a grapefruit, he had a full blood transfusion, a thrown blood clot, a stroke and multiple seizures. A lethal combination of antibiotics was administered before St. Jude doctors stepped in. Adam’s team couldn’t yet confirm whether he could see or hear, though his parents were told to expect a blind and deaf child. Walking and talking, Mrs. Moulton said, were assumed to be impossibilities.
St. Jude doctors recommended Adam’s family prepare for an end-of-life reality, so relatives traveled to be with Tonya and Carter, and big sister Melinda was set up next to Adam’s crib to say goodbye. The toddler planted a forehead kiss, and Adam opened his eyes.
A few days after his IV antibiotics were reset at appropriate levels, Adam’s Winnie the Pooh balloons floated gently with the current of the hospital room fans. Looking up from her book, Mrs. Moulton noticed Adam was tracking the balloons.
She cried down the hall for a nurse. Adam could see.
Growing up Adam
Frequent first-year hospital visits punctuated the months following Adam’s discharge and the end of his at-home abscess drainage and antibiotic treatments. He was slowly recovering, with seizure medication helping to stabilize his epilepsy.
By 2006, the Moultons sold everything they owned in Tennessee and moved to Florida. Adam was 2½ and couldn’t hold himself up, so he saw a specialist at Miami Children’s Hospital, now called Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Mrs. Moulton sensed something was seriously wrong with Adam’s spine, and an MRI confirmed it: spina bifida occulta and a tethered spinal cord. Without surgery, Adam’s spinal cord could have easily snapped.
“When I meet a parent who has a child with disabilities, they’ll say, ‘What advice can you give me?’” Mrs. Moulton said. Her answer: “Always follow your instincts. A momma knows.”
Surgery was successful, and Adam spent 72 hours carefully still before being sent home.
“The last thing the nurse said to us was: ‘Don’t get into an accident,’” Mrs. Moulton said.
In a multi-vehicle pile-up along a six-lane Miami highway, the Moulton van was the middle car. Mr. Moulton compensated to avoid a swerving vehicle that suddenly pulled ahead. They were struck and propelled into a guard rail.
“They hit us so hard that my glasses were in the hatch of the van,” Mrs. Moulton said.
Suitcases cushioned the jolt for Adam, Melinda, and the kids’ grandmother in the back seat, but Adam’s incision had opened during the intense movement. Another trip to the nearest hospital, and his incision was mended. The predominant fear was infection, but infection never came.
With Adam’s spine addressed, the Moultons made the more than 1,000-mile return trek to Tennessee to start over. They had few possessions, and existing financial stress swelled. The Moultons worked full-time before having Adam, and Mr. Moulton worked jobs after the birth, but both were needed to manage hospital and at-home care.
“People don’t understand the cost that it takes to have a special needs child,” Mrs. Moulton said, adding that just this month, Syracuse doctors determined Zachary will need surgery on both eyes this summer.
From Tennessee, the Moultons made a life near Mr. Moulton’s family in the north country. Mr. Moulton works on the family C&M Beef and Dairy Farm on County Route 30. Mrs. Moulton started her own business customizing travel mugs and other gifts. They both are steadfast advocates for Adam and Zachary, who are both autistic.
“I do not want them to be defined by autism, I want them to define their autism,” Mrs. Moulton said. “I don’t want people looking at him thinking, ‘he’s autistic.’ No, he’s Adam.”
“Every child is different,” she added. “When you’ve met one child with autism, you’ve met one child with autism.”
Adam’s home school district, Madrid-Waddington, didn’t have an appropriate special education placement for him when he was ready to go to kindergarten, so he started briefly at the former Louisville elementary school, then moved to Potsdam Central when he was 6.
Adam took to a few teachers initially, but the Potsdam placement ultimately wasn’t right for him. After a few years, the Moultons were being phoned nearly every day. They had dozens of meetings with Adam’s teachers and school officials. Mrs. Moulton said she once picked Adam up when he was alone in a locked room, the apparent solution to an overwhelmed kid with autism.
“Disruptions” and “meltdowns” at school were Adam’s normal, Mrs. Moulton said, “but why was he fine at home, and not at school?”
“When he couldn’t do what they wanted, he would melt down, or he would shut down,” Mrs. Moulton said. “Well you’re not going to pound a square peg into a round hole, I don’t care how long you pound it.”
By the time Adam was 12, the word used by program administrators to describe him was “unteachable,” Mrs. Moulton said. A petition was even considered by Madrid-Waddington administrators to have Adam removed from the Potsdam school program and institutionalized, a decision no school board has authority to make on its own. Mrs. Moulton’s response was similar to the one she delivered to Adam’s doctors who advised her to give up: “Get out.”
A different placement wasn’t an option, but Adam was unhappy, unsafe and upset, and he wasn’t learning.
Then he met Marcie A. Goodrow.
“I just can’t say enough about what she did,” Mrs. Moulton said. “She changed our lives.”
‘Good to know Goodrow’
Sitting at the Moulton kitchen table last week, Adam and Mrs. Goodrow exchanged sarcastic ribs. Mrs. Moulton sat with them, counting graduation cards that totaled more than 450 by Adam’s weekend party. Most were sent by strangers connected to Mrs. Moulton through her business and Facebook crafting groups. Rhode Island arrived late, but every U.S. state was represented in the stacks of mail. A postcard from Austria and a letter from England were counted. Mail from Canada arrived, too.
Adam said he was excited for graduation. He laughed at his mom’s jokes, with his characteristic sunglasses situated atop his head. He clutched a green pen, his favorite carry-with-me these days.
Mrs. Goodrow met Adam when she sat in on a meeting with Adam’s Madrid-Waddington and Potsdam education team. Her role at the time was consultant through the organization she created, Good to Know Goodrow. She’s been a special educator for more than 20 years, and has spent most of that time working with students who have autism, multiple disabilities and non-verbal learning differences. Her goal is to help families navigate behavior, sensory considerations, individualized education plans, or IEPs, and support families in school and at home.
A Malone native and return resident with her husband and two daughters, Mrs. Goodrow earned her Doctor of Education in special education from Walden University. She worked in special education for St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES, was a middle school special education teacher at Massena Central and was the Massena district’s behavior specialist for five years before developing her own curriculum and program.
Housed at Massena Central, the program launched about six years ago. It’s called PLEASE: Positive Learning Every day through Adaptive Skills and Engagement. PLEASE is for students with “multiple disabilities and varying abilities, who need a place to be that’s appropriate for them,” Mrs. Goodrow said.
“If they’re 17 and they’re 3, I meet them at 3 and we go from there,” she said.
PLEASE started at Jefferson Elementary in one classroom with 10 staff and 10 students in grades K-3. The program is now based at the high school for the full 5 to 21 age range in a designated wing with a changing room, lockers and four classrooms.
Transferring Adam to the PLEASE program, where he was Mrs. Goodrow’s student for almost five years, was transformative, Mrs. Moulton said.
“You walk in there and you can feel how much these kids are loved,” she said.
The Moultons pulled Adam out of in-person classes last year at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he completed his work from home and graduated from the program having learned to count, to tell time, to read sight words, to write his name. Adam learned to play with others, to be sociable and to respect boundaries. He’s nurturing and helpful, and protective of other students.
“Adam took time to settle in because he needed to learn to trust people,” Mrs. Goodrow said. “My goal was not academics for him. My goal was to teach him to feel safe and to trust people.”
Adam’s first days in the PLEASE program, in a new place and new routine, were daunting. “When he came to me, the expectations were way too high,” Mrs. Goodrow said. Adam is developmentally about 3½. “He was even younger emotionally because he was so stunted. He was just so scared all the time.”
In Potsdam, Adam wasn’t allowed to go to gym class — “he wasn’t allowed to do a lot of things,” Mrs. Goodrow said — but through PLEASE, he could run the length of the Massena gym and participate in art and music lessons.
“He expected it to be the same as what he was used to,” Mrs. Goodrow said. “It was nothing like that, but he had to learn that for himself.”
Mrs. Goodrow was presented with an Empire State Excellence in Teaching award in 2018, as a surprise at school. Her students, Adam among them, gathered around her. This year, Mrs. Goodrow has a new sign for her classroom. It reads: “Assume Competence.”
The Goodrow and Moulton families, Mrs. Moulton said, are eternally connected. Mrs. Moulton, who once regularly called Mrs. Goodrow in tears asking for help, is a volunteer parent advocate for families working with school districts on behalf of their special needs children. In a sort of role reversal, Mrs. Goodrow now calls Mrs. Moulton for help with families she encounters through Good to Know Goodrow.
Central to the moms’ connection is the teenager who wasn’t expected to live beyond a year.
Adam is learning the names of the meal recipients on his route, which his Uncle Andy, Andrew L. Moulton, drives. Uncle Andy and Katelynn A. Perry work with the Moulton boys at home through the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities. Ms. Perry supports Zachary, and Uncle Andy is Adam’s pal. The pair’s weekday morning job is “a perfect fit,” Mrs. Moulton said.
“Adam has a special purpose here,” Mrs. Goodrow said. “I’m not sure exactly what it is, but it’s maybe even just for him to be here.”
