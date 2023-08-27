Don’t miss the bus on back-to-school vaccinations

A health worker prepares a syringe with vaccine. (Eliot Blondet/Abaca Press/TNS)

The Oswego County Health Department offers additional immunization clinics and extended hours to help families get ahead of the back-to-school rush for required school immunizations.

Under state law, children must have age-appropriate immunizations to begin or continue attending day care, pre-K, and school. The number of doses may vary based on the vaccine schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.