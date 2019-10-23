Donate blood with the Red Cross

SYRACUSE - During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.

Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.

Central Square

Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Central Square Transportation Center, 248 US Route 11

Fulton

Oct. 25, 1-6 p.m., Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48 South

Oct. 30, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 141 First St.

Mexico

Oct. 29, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Mexico Elementary, 26 Academy St.

Oswego

Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ontario Orchards, 7735 Route 104

Oct. 28, 1-6 p.m., Scriba Fire Station, 5618 Route 104

Oct. 31, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 20 Rudolf Road, Johnson Hall

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.