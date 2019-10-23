SYRACUSE - During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Central Square
Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Central Square Transportation Center, 248 US Route 11
Fulton
Oct. 25, 1-6 p.m., Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48 South
Oct. 30, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 141 First St.
Mexico
Oct. 29, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Mexico Elementary, 26 Academy St.
Oswego
Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ontario Orchards, 7735 Route 104
Oct. 28, 1-6 p.m., Scriba Fire Station, 5618 Route 104
Oct. 31, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 20 Rudolf Road, Johnson Hall
