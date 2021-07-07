Donors urgently needed: Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

SYRACUSE - The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products.
Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.
In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout.
Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
July 14, 1-6 p.m., Constantia VFW, 1560 NYS Route 49, Constantia.
July 15, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mexico Village Hall, 3236 Main St., Mexico.
July 15, 1-6 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 US Route 11, Pulaski.
July 12, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek.
