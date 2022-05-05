As the Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and turn the issue of abortion rights back to states, one candidate in the 116th Assembly District race wants to change the rules in New York.
Susan M. Duffy, a St. Lawrence County business owner who is running for the Republican nomination in the 116th Assembly District, issued a news release Tuesday calling for an end to “abortion as a form of birth control.”
In the release, she promised that if elected she would submit legislation in Albany that would ban abortion for birth control purposes.
“I want it to be crystal clear. I am the pro-life candidate in the Republican primary in the 116th Assembly District,” Mrs. Duffy said. “I am a proud North Country Conservative who is not afraid to stand up and be counted, especially when it comes time to speaking up for those who have no voice and protecting the lives of children in the womb.”
In a phone interview Thursday, Mrs. Duffy said she doesn’t have specifics of her planned legislation in mind yet, but said that abortion should be decided by state legislatures.
“I think it’s a discussion that has to be had,” she said. “The fact it has been codified in New York state almost makes it moot, but the bottom line is, we’re no longer using abortion as a means of protecting the life of the mother.”
In New York, the legislature in 2019 passed the Reproductive Health Act, which codifies the protections afforded by the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision into state law. Up to 24 weeks pregnant, women in New York have the legal right to a safe abortion from a medical provider. After 24 weeks, which is medically recognized as the point when a fetus gains the ability to survive without the mother, abortions may only be performed in the event of rape, incest, a nonviable fetus that will not survive the remaining weeks of pregnancy or birth, or if the mother’s life is in danger if the pregnancy continues.
Mrs. Duffy cited statistics that indicate nearly 30% of pregnancies in New York state end in abortion, from WorldPopulationReview.com. The website itself states that is the rate of abortion per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44, not all of whom will achieve pregnancy, from 2014 data. State statistics from 2017, the last year with available data, indicate the rate of abortion in New York was 26.5% per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44.
Mrs. Duffy said that is far too high of a rate and that it indicates abortions in New York are not being performed only when necessary.
She said she believes the state government should invest more in birth control education and initiatives to prevent unwanted pregnancies before they begin.
“Give them birth control methods, give them protection, talk about the day-after pill,” she said.
While Mrs. Duffy said she is the pro-life candidate in the race for the 116th District, her opponent for the Republican nomination, Jefferson County Legislator Scott A. Gray said that’s not correct.
He said even in previous runs for Assembly in the early 2000s, he ran on a pro-life platform, and he remains of the same opinion today.
“I’m pro-life, that’s my personal belief,” he said.
But Mr. Gray said he doesn’t see the issue of abortion as one that he can make a big difference on, even at the state level.
“New York state already has very strong abortion rights laws, and nobody in the Assembly on an individual basis can do anything to change that,” he said.
Mr. Gray cited electoral realities — the state Assembly has long been held by a Democratic majority, and even if the easier-to-flip state Senate were to return to Republican control, the body Mr. Gray intends to serve in would never pass legislation to tighten the state’s abortion rules.
“To even get a bill off your desk would be a feat of accomplishment,” he said.
Mr. Gray said if he were given the opportunity to reshape the state’s abortion rules, he would prefer to consult with experts on the topic before drafting legislation, and he wouldn’t support a blanket ban on the practice.
“There are circumstances, when you’re trying to save the mother, or it’s rape, it’s incest,” he said. “There are circumstances that have to be considered. And I certainly wouldn’t do anything in a vacuum, without consulting the appropriate people for that.”
Mr. Gray and Mrs. Duffy will appear on the Republican primary election ballot for the 116th Assembly District in the June 28 primary, provided that date is not changed by lawsuits pending in state court over the validity of the district maps.
