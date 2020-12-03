WATERTOWN — New York state is planning to disperse nearly 170,000 vaccinations in mid-December, but the lack of appropriate ultra-cold storage facilities in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties may hamper those efforts locally.
Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo told reporters the state would begin distributing Manhattan-based drugmaker Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December, beginning with assisted living facility staff and residents. Long-term storage of the Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold temperatures of about minus 70 degrees Celsius, and no known facilities capable of maintaining that temperature exist in the tri-county areas, according to officials reached Thursday.
“I am not aware of any outside of perhaps Fort Drum,” said Faith E. Lustik, public health planner with the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche also said he was not aware of any capable freezers in his area.
Neither St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire nor county Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams responded to requests for comment Thursday. Dr. Williams previously noted at a Board of Health meeting last month that St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg did not have any ultra-cold freezers as of yet.
“The hospital systems are both in the process of acquiring the appropriate facilities and as part of our collaboration with the universities, several of them have also identified resources,” Dr. Williams said.
Ms. Lustik also indicated the Jefferson County Public Health Service has ordered an ultra-cold freezer, but the equipment is on back order due to extremely high demand.
According to guidance available on Pfizer’s website, the vaccines will be shipped in thermal storage devices using dry ice. Those devices can keep the vaccines at appropriate temperatures for 30 days as long as the dry ice is replaced every five days and the containers aren’t opened more than a few times per day. The vaccines can also be thawed in a more common refrigeration unit where they will last for five days, but cannot be frozen again.
Theoretically, the Pfizer vaccines can be distributed using only these containers, bypassing the need for ultra-cold storage completely. But, especially in sparsely populated areas like the north country, it becomes an issue of scale.
The Pfizer shipping apparatuses will ship with 1,000 doses at a time or more with the idea they will all be distributed. This creates a problem in that public health officials may not be able to gather enough eligible people and disperse all the doses in a short enough time frame.
“Anybody who’s intending to use it needs to be able to vaccinate 1,000 people or freeze it,” Ms. Lustik said.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the vaccine won’t be distributed in the north country.
The state has also advised that it’s looking to receive and distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine later in the month. That vaccine can be stored at less extreme temperatures than the Pfizer vaccine, and thus may be easier to distribute.
The Pfizer vaccine still needs one final vote of approval from an independent U.S. Food and Drug Administration board of medical professionals. That’s expected to occur several days after a public hearing on the vaccine scheduled for Dec. 10.
