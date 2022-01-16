Eight years of being tobacco-free, Jim O. is living his best life at 73

NEW HAVEN – The beginning of a new year is a popular time to make resolutions for improved wellness. For those who use tobacco products, the New Year provides an opportunity to seek assistance to become tobacco-free. The New York State Smokers’ Quitline (Quitline) understands the challenges involved to stop smoking for good, and reminds all New York State residents free resources are available seven days a week at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) and nysmokefree.com.
Jim O. of New Haven, began using cigarettes at age 15 and tried countless times during the next 50 years to become tobacco-free. Finally, upon seeking assistance from the Quitline just after the New Year in 2014, Jim made his resolution stick.
“Receiving free nicotine patches from the Quitline did the trick for me,” Jim said. “Once I used these, I learned how to quit without suffering the effects of nicotine withdrawal. It was much easier to quit this way rather than ‘cold turkey.’”
Finding initial success was just the start of a tobacco-free journey for Jim. He needed to ensure he wouldn’t relapse. Jim found inspiration through his grandchildren.
“A few months in, I told my grandchildren I had become tobacco-free,” he said. “My granddaughter Triona, who was a young child at the time, threw her arms around me and shouted, ‘I am so proud of you!’ She sealed the deal for me. At that moment, I knew I’d never pick up a cigarette again.”
Jim is 73 years old and feels healthier than ever. Food tastes better and his mental outlook on life is more positive than he can ever recall. He also is thankful he stopped smoking “just in time,” as his improved health and breathing improved the outcome of a hospital stay in 2016.
“I slipped on ice, fell, broke eight ribs and then contracted pneumonia while I was in the hospital,” Jim said. “I ended up staying in there for 26 days, but thank God I had quit smoking. Pneumonia and broken ribs were more than enough for me to handle.”
For all those seeking to become tobacco-free in 2022, Jim offers two pieces of advice: call the Quitline and stay focused even when times get tough. “It’s tough to do it alone,” he said. “There are so many free resources available through the Quitline. Even just talking to someone is a step in the right direction.”
The Quitline’s quit coaches help tobacco users develop a personalized approach for success by listing triggers and setting a quit-date. Most people also are eligible to receive a free starter supply of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) via mail, typically in the form of nicotine patches and often with supplemental nicotine gum or nicotine lozenges. When used as instructed and in combination, NRT products can double or triple the odds of becoming and staying tobacco-free.
The Quitline also recommends all tobacco users – whether they are practicing their first or tenth quit-attempt – to visit the CDC’s “Benefits of Quitting” website at https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/quit_smoking/how_to_quit/benefits/index.htm. This resource offers a thorough compilation of health benefits at any age, regardless of how long or how much one smoked.
