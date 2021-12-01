Emergency blood and platelet shortage persists as patient needs continue over holiday season

SYRACUSE - As many prepare to celebrate a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to harness their humanity by giving blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Eastern New York Red Cross Region has experienced a 25% decrease in new blood donors this year.
Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767).
As a thank-you, all those who come to give through Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film The Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who come to give through Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon. Terms apply. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/matrix
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Fulton, 1408 State Route 176, Fulton.
Dec. 8, 8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Hannibal High School, 928 Cayuga S.t, Hannibal.
Dec. 8, noon-5 p.m., Hannibal Town Hall, 824 County Route 34, Hannibal.
Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Oswego American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
