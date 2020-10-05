OSWEGO – One of the most challenging things for residents of congregate settings during this health pandemic has to stay in touch with families, especially if they live at a distance. Health regulations have kept visitors out of residences as a way to protect older adults from the COVID-19 virus. For residents of Bishop’s Commons in Oswego, staying in touch with their families has been made a little easier, thanks to Exelon Generations’ Nine Mile Point Corporate Training Facility.
“Our training team saw the need to help seniors communicate with families amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Donnie Mandurano, Exelon Nuclear Corporate Training Senior Corporate Instrumentation and Control Instructor Nine Mile Point Corporate Training Facility. “Fortunately, we have compassionate leaders in Exelon Corporate Training who acted quickly to assist the team with this effort. Providing technology to connect seniors to their loved ones who they would otherwise have no means to contact speaks volumes about Exelon’s support of their local communities.”
“We can’t thank Exelon enough for this generous and important gift, which will be put to good use immediately as we facilitate daily video chats with families,” said Julie Chetney, Senior Living Coordinator at Bishop’s Common’s. “Our residents have embraced technology as a way of overcoming some of the challenges they have faced since this pandemic began and Exelon is making it possible for families to stay connected.”
