Community night set at city fairgrounds Thursday
WATERTOWN — The Youth Alliance and Alliance for Better Communities are sponsoring a Community Prevention Night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Thursday night.
Free admission to the Watertown Rapids vs. Capital City Reds baseball game, which begins at 6:30 p.m., and meal vouchers will be given out to children 18 and younger.
