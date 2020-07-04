Kasey Stevens lost three family members to overdose deaths over the last three years. In 2018, her brother died. When she saw Shane lying overdosed on a hotel bed, as traumatizing as it was, she felt instant relief.
His suffering, and her suffering, was finally over, even if it meant her niece Alayna, who had already lost her mother, would now grow up without her father too.
For many, the nightmare of addiction doesn’t just end with the death of their brother, daughter or parent. Loved ones are left to face the stigma of drug addiction by others in the community.
“People don’t have the same empathy, even for children,” said Tonia Stephenson, whose granddaughter Alayna would lose both her parents to addiction.
‘I was frozen. I couldn’t go up there’
It was 3 a.m. on June 10, 2015 when Tonia Stephenson woke with a jolt. The left side of her body ached. She said later it felt like a heart attack. Her husband, laying next to her, asked what was wrong. One of the kids was in trouble, she told him.
He reassured her that they were doing fine. She laid back down, but she didn’t fall back to sleep.
Tonia’s oldest daughter Ashley M. Grant, 27, had been using drugs for years, marijuana, cocaine, pills and heroin. But among them all, she preferred crack.
Tonia was calmed by her husband’s reminder that Ashley had been sober for some time, even becoming a role model for other recovering addicts.
Then she received a text from one of her daughter’s friends who was worried that she hasn’t heard from Ashley in a while.
Once, Tonia had threatened to kill a dealer who provided drugs to her daughter. She took that same instinct of protection for her daughter to Ashley’s apartment.
She got there at around 7:30 a.m. and it appeared no one was home. She pounded on the door and tried calling Ashley, but there were no answers. She told herself everything was fine.
Still, the cause for serious concern wasn’t there.
Tonia went back home and, after her fitful night of sleep, rested until around noon.
After she woke up, still, no one had heard from her daughter. Her concern grew. Maybe the pressure of being a poster child for a recovering addict had gotten to her.
She went back to Ashley’s apartment at around 2:45 p.m. This time, Tonia brought her 13-year-old son, her step-mom, Ashley’s sponsor and one of Ashley’s friends. They began beating on the door. Ashley didn’t answer. So they broke the door down. Tonia’s son ran up the stairs to the second-floor apartment.
Soon after, he ran down screaming, “My sister’s dead! My sister’s dead!”
Tonia remembered how she felt. “I was frozen. I couldn’t go up there,” she said.
Tonia thinks her daughter was dead at 3 a.m. that night, around the same time she felt the jolt wake her with concern for her children.
Her son would find Ashley in the kitchen around 12 hours later. Fifteen minutes after that, the news of her death was circulating on Facebook, Tonia said.
‘She had the gift of mercy’
More than 1,000 people were at Ashley’s funeral. Staff at a rehab center Ashley attended in Albany made the trip. Young and old, rich and poor, many coming through the receiving line to tell Tonia how her daughter saved them.
Ashley had been popular for most of her life. Growing up she loved music and writing but struggled in school. She was able to write her about vulnerabilities in a journal better than anyone Tonia knew. In high school, Ashley’s insecurity about herself was one thing that led her down the path to drug use.
At 14, Ashley began using marijuana and drinking alcohol. She moved on to cocaine, crack cocaine and opiates. Two years before her death, Ashley began using heroin after a drug dealer told her crack didn’t look good on her, Tonia said.
By the end of her junior year of high school Ashley was deep into cocaine, pills, alcohol and marijuana.
Ashley wanted to quit school before her senior year, but her mom convinced her to stay. Ashley spent half of her school days training to be a certified nurse’s assistant, with the dream of coming a registered nurse.
“She had the gift of mercy,” Tonia said. “It’s a blessing and a curse.”
‘You will go to any length’
Ashley did become a nurse’s assistant by the time she graduated. She had a boyfriend at the time, Shane Cole, and Ashley was pregnant with their first child by age 19.
After their baby, Alayna, was born, Ashley and Shane split up.
Ashley began using crack cocaine, which was cheaper and more accessible than heroin. In response, Tonia became increasingly vigilant and protective, confronting her daughter’s drug dealer directly.
“I remember going in the house and there were drugs everywhere,” she said. “And I told the drug dealer I was going to kill him. He wasn’t very frightened. He just looked at me like ‘You’re crazy.’”
In hindsight Tonia said she wouldn’t advise busting into a drug dealer’s house.
“It’s very dangerous, but when you’re a mother and you’re trying to save your child’s life, you will go to any length.”
Any length would mean eventually, painfully cutting her daughter out of her life.
“The same way that I did with my son now, when they’re getting help, I will help them. But when they’re in their use and don’t want my help, there’s nothing I can do and I’m not going to be tangled up in that chaos,” she said.
Ashley would go into rehab four times, whether it be checking herself in or after she lost custody of her daughter. She had a second child, RJ, with another man. RJ now lives with his father, while Tonia is raising Alayna.
‘There are no resources for these kids’
After Ashley’s death, Tonia took action immediately. She spent two years advocating and speaking in schools. She vowed to name a recovery center in her daughter’s honor. She went to meetings, applied for grants and collected data. One of Ashley’s dreams was to create a recovery center, and the result of her mother’s action was the formation of the Anchor Recovery Center of Northern New York. Anchor was Ashley’s symbol.
“It’s helping people,” Tonia said. “I want a plaque in that building with my daughter’s picture and the history of the Anchor Recovery Center because it wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her. It has nothing to do with me.”
An under-reported problem when it comes to overdose deaths are the children left behind. Tonia said she’s angry children whose parents died of an overdose are treated much differently.
“There are no resources for these kids,” she said. “My granddaughter lost both of her parents. It’s like walking around with a target on your back.”
‘You’re lying’
Shane Cole, Alayna’s father, died of an overdose three years after Ashley after ingesting what his family believes he knew to be fentanyl-laced heroin.
Shane grew up in LaFargeville with a large family, but he was particularly close with his cousin, Ryan Cole. They did everything together, from catching frogs and playing sports, to using drugs and going to prison at the same time.
Shane was very close with his mother, Cindy Hirschler, almost to a fault, said his sister, Kasey Stevens.
“She would enable him,” Kasey said. “I always say my mom set Shane up for failure. He couldn’t survive without her.”
Shane was 30 years old when 2018 came around. In January of that year, Shane’s mother died after having gone into cardiac arrest. Shane was in prison for a parole violation at the time and had to choose whether to see her at her bedside or go to her funeral. He chose her bedside and was given 30 minutes.
In shackles and a green jumpsuit, unable to touch his mother, Shane said goodbye for 20 minutes then spent 10 minutes with his daughter, Alayna. That experience was rough for their family, and it worried them, considering they didn’t know if Shane could go on without his mother.
Kasey said she remembered him telling her “I don’t know how I’m going to do it with my mom, but I know I could still get through it with Ryan.’”
Around four months later — Shane set to get out of prison soon — his cousin Ryan overdosed and died.
“When I told him Ryan had died, he just kept saying ‘You’re lying,’” she said. “And the only thing I could think to say was, ‘I don’t want you to die.’”
Shane got out of prison on July 2. Kasey said he had put on some pounds and looked good, but he still appeared lost. They didn’t always get along, but at that point they had grown very close. Shane would call her almost every morning and every night even when he was in prison. When they saw each other when he got out, she said they shared a long hug.
“He kept saying ‘I love you so much,’” she said. “I’ll never forget that.”
They went to a fireworks show the next night, a Tuesday, and Shane still looked lost, she said. He was living at a hotel where recently-incarcerated inmates stay when they get out.
On Wednesday, July 4, Shane called Kasey and was frustrated. He was hungry and broke, she said. Kasey had learned to never give her brother more than $10 at a time, so she told him to come over and take some food from her pantry and freezer.
He told her he would the next day, so Kasey put some in a bag, along with $10.
The next day, Shane called. He was nodding-out and inattentive during the conversation. Kasey could tell he was using again, and she was sick of it.
That sparked an argument between the two, resulting in Shane not sending her a goodnight text message.
“Even if he was mad at me, he would text me at night,” she said.
‘They just left him there’
On Friday of that week, Kasey woke up to a friend request from Shane on Snapchat. Maybe he wasn’t upset with her anymore.
At 11 p.m., her aunt called.
“She just kept saying ‘he’s dead,’” Kasey said.
When Kasey went to her brother’s hotel room, she saw him lying on the bed, his hands folded behind his head like he was sleeping, except his ears were blue.
The hardest part of that night for Kasey was the room had been cleaned. She said there was a garbage bag that was knotted next to the sink in the bathroom and no drugs there besides her brother’s prescription.
“According to the detective I spoke with, there was no needle or anything in Shane’s room,” she said. “Someone knew he passed away, and they just left him there.”
She said the detective told her it’s likely Shane had died at around 9 a.m. that Friday.
“A lot of times, addicts will be afraid to call 911,” she said. “But they won’t go to jail if they do. They could have saved him if they would have just called.”
Kasey and her family have wondered what happened to Shane the night he died.
“I’ve gotten names dropped to me saying this person or this person was with him that day,” she said. “I will never know. No one is ever going to admit to that, and I don’t know if I want to know.”
‘They couldn’t be together’
Shane and Ryan were kind kids, but troublemakers, growing up, Kasey said. They enabled each other at times. She was his polar opposite. She was good at school and captain of the cheerleading squad.
When Shane started smoking marijuana at age 14, Kasey began going through his Facebook messages.
“I was very invasive with that,” she said. “And it probably was not my place, but I wanted to know what he was doing.”
Shane didn’t graduate high school, and by his 20s he was using crack cocaine, later methamphetamine, then heroin.
He had met Ashley when he was 11 years old, and they had been together for nearly 10 years.
“He had girlfriends after Ashley, but she was the love of his life,” Kasey said. “They couldn’t be together because when they were together they influenced one another. But she was like his voice of reason, and when he lost Ashley, he lost a big part of him.”
While Ashley tried over and over to get clean, Shane never really did try as hard. He wanted to be clean — for his family. It just never happened.
‘He’s not suffering anymore’
After high school, Kasey wanted to continue protecting Shane, but she had a life to live, too.
“I would tell him not to call me,” she said. “I do regret it.”
When Shane would go to prison, Kasey thought of it as an opportunity for him.
“Every time he went to prison I was relieved,” she said. “Because I knew when he was in prison, he was safe, or I thought he was safe.”
There was one time when Shane overdosed in prison and two correctional officers had to revive him.
“Still, every time he was in prison I was grateful,” she said. “I know it’s terrible to say, but it’s the truth.”
Kasey said she carries guilt with her everywhere she goes because, when her brother died, she did feel a sense of relief, too.
“It was traumatic, but I felt instant relief,” she said. “He’s not suffering anymore. People don’t understand. They really do suffer. He said in a letter to me: He wanted to be a better father, brother and son. And they want that. He just couldn’t get it.”
Now little things will slip her up and ruin her day. It’s mostly when she sees photographs of him. The bag she put together with food and $10 for Shane sat in her basement for two weeks after his death. She said she couldn’t touch it.
“I don’t know if I have PTSD from losing my brother and my mom,” she said, “but I have flashbacks from the moment I walked in the hotel room and saw my brother.”
‘It starts with a choice ... but it doesn’t end that way’
Kasey thinks the origin of Shane’s addiction was driven by the people around him. And it led to meth and heroin, which ultimately had the far-too-common fentanyl laced inside it.
Kasey lost her mom, cousin and brother in the same year, two of them to drug overdoses. And now, just in March this year, another one of her cousins, James Countryman, died of an overdose as well. He was 35 years old.
“Up until my brother died, I didn’t look at it as a disease,” she said. “Before he died, I told him he could stop and he is choosing to do this. But after, I educated myself.
“It is a disease, and you know what? I don’t get upset with somebody when they tell me it was his choice. It starts with a choice, in reality. But it doesn’t end that way.”
It’s been two years since Shane’s death, and Kasey still says good night to her brother every day on his Facebook page.
“I don’t know if this means anything, but when I walked in to see him lying in that hotel, I didn’t see my 30-year-old addict brother,” Kasey said.
“I saw my 5-year-old brother, who went outside with me to play basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.