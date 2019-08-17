WADDINGTON — Bouncy houses, a petting zoo, games and food will be featured during a free Aug. 24 family event that’s been organized by the St. Lawrence County Partners 4 Substance Use Prevention.
The day’s keynote speaker is Tony Hoffman, a former BMX Elite Pro Rider and Olympic Games coach who will share his personal experience overcoming drug abuse.
The event is designed to highlight the work being done to combat the opioid epidemic and runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Whittaker Park and Waddington Civic Center
After ending his prison sentence, Mr. Hoffman started living out his dream, with his addiction behind him.
“His story is full of redemption, as Tony has dedicated his life to bringing substance use awareness across the country, describing how dangerous prescription pill and heroin use are, as well as advocating for a shift in thinking towards recovery,” according to a news release from the county’s Public Health Department.
Mr. Hoffman is the founder and director of the Freewheel Project, a non-profit organization that mentors thousands of young people through action sports and after-school programs. The Freewheel Project focuses on teaching youth leadership skills, and making healthy life choices, including substance abuse prevention.
The day’s activities will also include a family panel discussion with a handful of local people to share how substance use has affected them and their loved ones, and how stigma has played a role in their journey.
The evening will end with an honoring and remembrance dedication balloon launch to support those in recovery and honor those who have passed. Participants will be able to dedicate a biodegradable balloon by writing a message and releasing it.
Food will be available from local food trucks and individuals will also have an opportunity to win a prize through a free raffle.
Those who attend should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
Free bus transportation to and from the event will be available.
There will a bus route in Ogdensburg and a bus route in Massena. Pickup and drop-off sites in Ogdensburg include Riverview Towers, Centennial Terrace Apartments, Belmont Court Apartments and Price Chopper. Pickup and drop-off locations in Massena include: Housing Authority, Public Library, Harthaven Shopping Center, and the Massena Community Center.
Pickup starts at 3 p.m. and departure from the event begins at 8 p.m.
Residents in other parts of the county who need transportation can call 315-229-3404 for assistance.
Besides the county’s Public Health Department, other agencies have been involved in coordinating the event including the county’s Community Services Department, county Correctional Facility, Seaway Valley Prevention Council, Community Health Center of the North Country, North Country Freedom Homes and other community agencies.
