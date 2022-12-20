Farnham expands services

OSWEGO – For residents in the northern part of Oswego County access to the vital counseling services offered through Farnham Family Services is easier than ever.
Farnham has added a location to better serve the county and now offers its NYS OASAS certified counseling services for people with substance use disorder or their effected loved ones in the ConnextCare building at 61 Delano St. in Pulaski.
“Our research as shown that there is a need for counseling services in the greater Pulaski area and the northern reaches of the county,” said Senior Director of Services Chris Baszto. “We want to meet those needs. By bringing our services closer to home we hope to encourage people to visit our Pulaski site if they, or someone they know, could benefit from receiving our services.”
Farnham’s presence in Pulaski is a continuation of its efforts to ensure that those with substance use disorder, or those affected by another’s substance use disorder, can easily access the support they wish to receive.
“The opening of our clinic in Mexico last year was well received,” said Baszto. “The success of the Mexico clinic, which offers intensive and non-intensive outpatient services such assessments and evaluations for drugs and alcohol, individual and group counseling, certified recovery peer advocate services, and access to vocational counselors, inspired us to expand services to Pulaski.”
With its convenient location inside ConnextCare Farnham is pursuing a partnership with ConnextCare to provide OASAS certified counseling from credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselors (CASAC) that provide specialized counseling for patients with substance use disorder.
“Every person’s struggle with substance use disorder is different,” said Baszto. “At Farnham we provide individualized care at a level our clients feel comfortable with. The counseling we provide is the perfect complement to the medical treatment those with substance use disorder are receiving.”
With the addition of the Mexico clinic and the Pulaski site Farnham is poised to ease the barriers for those wishing to access its services and continue its mission of reducing and eliminating the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Oswego County.
Farnham Family Services is a NYS licensed, private, not-for profit organization that helps people with substance use and behavioral health disorders, providing high quality, recovery oriented outpatient treatment and prevention services that are available to all residents of Oswego and surrounding counties.
For more information on Farnham Family Services and a complete list of the medical and counseling services available visit farnhaminc.org, or call 315-342-4489.
