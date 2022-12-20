Farnham expands services

Dr. Michael Nupuf and Haley Baker, RN review information at the Farnham Family Services clinic in Mexico. Farnham has expanded its reach in Oswego County with the opening of its Mexico clinic and its new counseling site in Pulaski. For more information on Farnham Family Services visit www.farnhaminc.org.

OSWEGO – For residents in the northern part of Oswego County access to the vital counseling services offered through Farnham Family Services is easier than ever.

Farnham has added a location to better serve the county and now offers its NYS OASAS certified counseling services for people with substance use disorder or their effected loved ones in the ConnextCare building at 61 Delano St. in Pulaski.

