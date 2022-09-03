OSWEGO – For individuals dealing with substance abuse disorder the consequences can be lethal. According to NY/NJHIDTA (NY/NJ High Impact Drug Trafficking Area) there were 32 fatal overdoses in Oswego County in 2021. The majority of those fatal overdoses were due to opioid abuse. During that same time period Farnham Family Services treated approximately 350 patients with opioid use disorder, those engaged in Farnham’s Oswego Opioid Treatment Program had zero fatal overdoses.

With the opening of its new clinic in Mexico, Farnham has expanded its reach in Oswego County and has made it easier for residents in the northern and eastern parts of the county to access Farnham’s life-saving Opioid Treatment Program (OTP).

