Farnham Family Services focusing on prevention

Farnham Prevention Services Director Alan Francis meets with student assistant counselors Kaitlyn Strong (left) and Pam Snyder (center) to discuss plans for the current school year. The two are part of Farnham’s school-based prevention program that supports schools and students and help raise awareness of the services Farnham provides for youth. Snyder will be at the Sandy Creek Middle and High Schools, Mexico Middle School and Oswego Middle School. Strong will be at APW Junior and Senior High Schools and Citi BOCES. For more information on Farnham Family Services visit www.farnhaminc.org.

OSWEGO - Substance abuse is preventable. Studies show that substance abuse is indeed preventable among children and teens when they hear consistent messages about drugs and alcohol from their parents, teachers, peers, and community leaders.

For more than 50 years Farnham Family Services has provided Oswego County with solutions to the problems created by substance abuse. The ultimate solution is prevention. Through outreach to elementary, middle and high school students, as well as parents and other community members, Farnham’s prevention services offers education, counseling, and support that encourages individuals to avoid the pitfalls of substance abuse.

