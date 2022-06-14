WATERTOWN — The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and Mountain Lakes Regional Emergency Medical Services Council have announced plans to merge North Country EMS and Mountain Lakes EMS.
According to a release from FDRHPO, this move ensures long-term support and sustainability for EMS within the eight-county region. The footprint, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties, encompasses much of the Adirondack Park and Fort Drum area.
“This exciting opportunity aligns perfectly with FDRHPO’s mission of ensuring that any opportunities to strengthen the health care system in our region are identified and addressed,” Erika Flint, FDRHPO executive director, said in a statement. “In order to accomplish this mission, FDRHPO has an established and proven track record of fully leveraging available resources, creating a culture of collaboration among stakeholders, and possessing a shared commitment to the health and well-being of the communities we serve. We are so pleased to welcome Mountain Lakes Regional EMS Program Agency to the FDRHPO team.”
The merger takes effect July 1, and people will continue to be served by their respective regional EMS councils and regional emergency medical advisory committees. FDRHPO will support the councils and committees for each region. Mountain Lakes Regional EMS Council will continue to serve the Mountain Lakes region as a state EMS course sponsor, specialty course sponsor and American Heart Association training center.
“Through this consolidation of EMS Program Agency services, we are proud to adhere to our mission to provide exceptional support for our EMS professionals,” Travis Howe, executive director of Mountain Lakes Regional EMS Council, said in a statement. “FDRHPO is a stable and resource-savvy entity that understands and appreciates the unique challenges of providing EMS in rural areas. We often ask our agencies to examine their sustainability and commit to planning. Our board of directors and REMSCO have successfully accomplished this and are excited for the stability and support FDRHPO will provide.”
EMS program agencies across New York are responsible for providing quality improvement, policy and regulatory guidance, EMS training and credentialing, technical support and more to each of the individual EMS agencies within their respective regions. North Country EMS Program Agency currently provides this support to more than 75 EMS agencies in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Mountain Lakes EMS Program Agency provides this support to more than 100 EMS agencies in a five-county region, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren and Washington.
The newly merged program agency will maintain its presence in both North Country and Mountain Lakes regions. The number of employees between the two agencies will remain unchanged when the merger is complete, and all will be employees of FDRHPO.
“The significant challenges faced by our rural EMS system cannot be understated, and this collaboration demonstrates how shared services and consolidation can ensure sustainability and enhance services that we can provide to EMS agencies,” Ann Smith, FDRHPO North Country EMS Program Agency director, said in a statement. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with everyone in the Mountain Lakes region and will continue to be a strong advocate for rural EMS across all eight counties.”
