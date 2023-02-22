Oswego County Health Department raises awareness of heart health

OSWEGO COUNTY – February is American Hearth Health Month and the Oswego County Health Department is working to raise awareness about cardiovascular care. The department provides programs and health education presentations across the county to help inform residents how to reduce high blood pressure and other health issues.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and nearly half of adults have high blood pressure – which is the leading cause of heart attacks and strokes. (https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/index.htm).

