WATERTOWN — The night she received her breast cancer diagnosis, Janessa J. Sparacino recalls rocking her not-even 2-year-old daughter to sleep, looking down at her and telling her that from that day forward, she would fight to be around to rock her to sleep each night.
She never looked back, doing what she needed to do to keep her promise and be there for her family.
She had just stopped nursing her youngest child, now 4, in May 2020 when a large lump was noticed on one of her breasts. She brought it to the attention of her OB-GYN, and at first they thought it could be a clogged duct as she was just starting to finish nursing. Mrs. Sparacino, now 39, followed up with her primary care physician, who suggested they get a referral to a breast surgeon. After a standard mammogram, ultrasound and numerous biopsies, Mrs. Sparacino was diagnosed with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma. The tumor that was found measured 5.3 centimeters.
When the doctor delivered the news, COVID-19 was just becoming a public concern, but Mrs. Sparacino’s husband Joe was able to come in with her.
“I’ll be honest, when they first told me the news, I really didn’t hear anything that they said once they said to me you have cancer,” she said. “Thank God for my husband who was an absolute rock star. He was able to compose himself and maintain his concentration to be able to listen to the doctor. The first thing that went through my head is my children. I have three beautiful children and the youngest one wasn’t even two yet, so my initial reaction was I have to beat this, I have an amazing family that I need to make sure I’m here for.”
Less than 30 days after her diagnosis, Mrs. Sparacino had a port placed and began an intense chemotherapy regimen. Known as dose dense, she would get double the amount of chemo every other week. She did this for eight rounds, finishing in the beginning of September 2020.
As the area, along with the rest of the world, was battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs. Sparacino was not allowed to have any support people with her while she went into chemo, so her husband would wait out in the car for her.
“I’ll never forget the first day I walked through that door to go to the infusion center, I was scared to death because I just didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I took my iPad, I took my laptop for work, and I just kind of would FaceTime with him. He’s a true rock star because I would have been bored out of my mind and he just took it with grace and he was right there ready for me when I walked out the door.”
Luckily, with modern medicine, Mrs. Sparacino said she didn’t have a lot of truly bad days. Always having chemo on a Wednesday, Thursdays were an OK day and then Friday was her bad day. They put what’s called a Neulasta patch on her to keep her counts up, and that made her groggy and nauseous, so Fridays were a lay-low day.
With her children being out of school due to the pandemic, everything was being done from home, so the family hired a woman who came into their home every day and did the schoolwork with the kids and kept them on task and taken care of until Mr. Sparacino could get home from work on those days when Mrs. Sparacino was not able to do it herself.
“As soon as the weekend would pass, Monday morning would come around and I would come back to work,” she said of Watertown Savings Bank, where she works as a client experience officer. “I worked through the whole process and I have an amazing support team. I had the best of both worlds and was able to take the time if I needed it, but also was able to come in and work and have some sense of normalcy through the process. It made a very difficult situation better.”
Mrs. Sparacino went into remission after completing eight rounds of chemo and a double mastectomy, and noted that the last round of chemo was the best day ever, recalling how amazing it felt to leave the infusion center. Once that chapter closed, she prepared herself for the double mastectomy and took it head on.
The hardest part, being an independent and strong-willed individual, was not being able to do almost anything for herself for about two weeks.
“I didn’t realize how intense the surgery actually was- I had no upper body strength — and when you have no upper body strength, and you have drains hanging out of your body, it’s a very humbling experience to think I literally have to rely on somebody else to take care of me,” Mrs. Sparacino said. “I had to rely on my husband for everything, I literally felt helpless.”
By the time she had finished chemo, there was no evidence of disease found. Being ER PR positive, meaning her cancer was very estrogen driven, standard treatment was the double mastectomy and then 28 rounds of radiation. She also went and had a complete hysterectomy to avoid any complications with the female reproductive system that produces estrogen and finished the last course of radiation January 13, 2021.
Currently, she takes a trial drug called Verzenio for people who had breast cancer that grew quickly and spread to the lymph nodes. Calling it a maintenance drug, she also takes Tamoxifen right now, but will be switching to an aromatase inhibitor.
“My oncologist is absolutely amazing, I trust his direction and his ability to get me to my end goal, which is living my life and watching my babies grow and become parents of their own someday,” Mrs. Sparacino said. “I had to make some lifestyle changes. I’ve always been very active, but I had to make sure to avoid high sugar and really just keep up my exercise routine. And maintenance as far as therapy to keep the arm I had multiple lymph nodes removed from developing lymphedema and becoming a weak limb because of the strain.”
She said she does therapy and makes sure that she continues to stay the course and follow the directive her oncologist, Dr. Kirshner, set out for her to meet that goal. One of the things that she said helped most through the whole process was a positive mindset.
“Don’t get me wrong, we all have those moments, but truly a positive mindset is what got me through some of my worst days,” she said. “If I was having a mental day where I really was just in a bad place as far as worrying or woe is me, I’d just go for a walk in the outdoors, the fresh air.”
Through her cancer journey, Mrs. Sparacino has been open with her children and never hid the fact that she had cancer from them. The hardest part for her youngest, Milania, 4, was when she lost her hair, with the youngster not getting a haircut until about a year ago because she was afraid that if she did, she’d be bald like her mom. The big worry for the older kids, Liberty, 13, and Karter, 9, was that their mom would be sick and throwing up all the time, but Mrs. Sparacino said that didn’t really happen. For them, other than being in the middle COVID with everyone having to wear a mask and that their mom was bald, life continued. Mom was still there to make breakfast, lunch and dinner, still there when things started to open up to go to sporting events. She noted that everybody being cautious and wearing masks because of COVID-19 made it much easier to not get sick during that time when she was weakened by treatments.
“My husband always tells me the kids truly know how strong their mom is,” Mrs. Sparacino said. “I hope that me going through this life event has shown them that you don’t always like the cards that you’re dealt, but you find a way to stay positive and overcome them.”
Having had a few people that had gone through breast cancer not too long before she did herself, Mrs. Sparacino said she had a friend who really kept her spirits very lifted, who would send positive quotes and reinforcement on days where maybe she knew it was going to be a tough day. Mrs. Sparacino vowed she would pay that respect and support to anybody else that she personally knew that was going through something like that, and was able to uphold her vow with two other individuals she considers to be friends that were diagnosed shortly after her, making sure she was there for them the way her friend Kristen was there for her.
“I think the more you do talk about it, the more you can help somebody else,” she said. “If, God forbid, you do come to a situation where you are diagnosed, advocate for yourself and truly stay positive and continue to put one foot in front of the other. Because honestly, that’s some of the best advice that was given to me.”
She noted that she also has a great group of friends who helped out with meals, along with employees from Joe’s place of work because they knew he was taking care of his sick wife and three young children at home. While support can at times be overwhelming and some may not like it, Mrs. Sparacino said to remember that those people are truly are there to help and support you, and you have to lean on them.
“My parents, my husband’s parents helped out with the kids and the house work, some of those things that a lot of us take for granted when we’re used to doing it all and then all of a sudden we can’t do any of it,” Mrs. Sparacino said. “It truly takes a village, so lean on those people and let them help you.”
