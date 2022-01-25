COXSACKIE — The first COVID-related death at Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie was confirmed by state officials Tuesday at the same time the prison had the highest number of positive cases in the state incarceration system.
Greene Correctional had 85 active COVID infections among its incarcerated population as of Friday.
An unidentified inmate was pronounced dead at approximately 10:36 a.m. Friday at Albany Medical Center.
The death was the first at Greene listed as COVID-related by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Coxsackie Correctional Facility has had four confirmed COVID deaths over the past two years.
As of Friday, there were 19 active COVID cases in Coxsackie Correctional, with 199 total patients having recovered.
DOCCS confirmed Friday that an additional COVID death was recorded at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg, for a total of two COVID deaths at the prison. The death brought the statewide prison system’s COVID-related fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic to 44.
There are 953 confirmed active COVID cases in the state prison system.
Jose Saldana, director of the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, called on state officials to release aging prisoners to prevent more virus-related deaths.
“Two different families across the state are receiving the terrible news that their loved ones died cold and alone in the dungeons of mass incarceration, for no reason other than a lack of political will on the part of our elected officials,” Saldana said in a statement. “Their pain is unimaginable. People were dying in New York state prisons every three days before the pandemic, so it’s important to recognize that these COVID deaths are happening on top of a crisis that’s been with us for more than a decade.”
“We call on Gov. Hochul to use her clemency pen to save lives,” he added. “We also call on New York’s legislative leaders, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Carl Heastie, to pass the Elder Parole and Fair & Timely Parole bills to provide meaningful pathways to release consideration for incarcerated New Yorkers — and to do it quickly, before more lives are extinguished by their inaction.”
According to DOCCS, as of Monday, 53.2% of prisoners in the state system had been partially vaccinated, fully vaccinated or fully vaccinated with a booster, based on a total state prison population of 30,437.
“In the ongoing effort to encourage the incarcerated population to get the vaccine, and if eligible, the booster, the Department continues to offer the vaccine to the incarcerated population,” DOCCS said in a statement. “Educational videos regarding the importance of receiving the COVID vaccine are being displayed statewide. DOCCS continues to re-poll all facilities for interest in receiving the vaccine and booster and continues to schedule clinics.”
According to the department, prisoners are tested when they exhibit COVID symptoms. People who show symptoms or test positive for COVID are isolated, and anyone who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive is placed into quarantine and is tested for COVID.
On Dec. 29, Greene Correctional Facility recorded 95 active virus cases. In May, COVID cases in the two state prisons in Coxsackie accounted for 43% of the county’s overall COVID caseload, with 38 of 88 Greene cases linked to the two prisons.
In October 2020, a COVID outbreak in the county was tied to Greene Correctional Facility, as 31 of the 43 cases recorded in the county at that time had originated from the medium-security state prison, according to Greene County Public Health.
