First Day Hikes on Saturday will give participants a chance to welcome the new year by stepping in the right direction.
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation host the annual First Day Hikes, held at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails and public lands across the Empire State.
First Day Hikes Saturday scheduled in the north country:
- The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site’s annual First Day Hike is from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s a self-guided trek. Participants should sign up at the Union Hotel building at 401 W. Main St., the corner of Main and Ray streets. Masks and social distancing are required inside.
The suggested 2-mile hike is on flat surfaces and offers sweeping vistas of Black River Bay, farm fields, sheltered woods and village streets.
For a shorter hike, an activity sheet will be available that traces the battlefield historic site’s interpretive panels.
For more information, contact the battlefield at 315-646-3634.
- In Henderson, the Robert G. Wehle State Park First Day Hike is at 10 a.m. The state park is at 5182 N. School House Road.
Participants should meet at the park maintenance building. The hike of approximately 2 miles begins at 10 a.m. There will be lunch following the hike. Pre-registration is required by calling 315-938-5302.
- There will be a First Day Hike in Winona Forest beginning at 10 a.m. in the town of Lorraine.
Participants will join the DEC for a guided hike of approximately 3 miles on snowshoes if conditions are right. Meet at the CCC Camp located at 20027 County Route 90, Lorraine. For more information and to register, call Keith Rivers at 315-376-3521.
- Hikers are invited to self-guide themselves on trails at Minna Anthony Common Nature Center at Wellesley Island State Park. Five miles of winter trails are open. Self-guided hikes are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants should meet inside the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center. Pre-registration is recommended in case of cancellation due to inclement weather. Call 315-482-2479 to pre-register. The event will be held weather permitting. Hikers should dress appropriately with footwear for varied winter terrain and possible ice. Snowshoes will be provided if conditions allow.
- In Oswego, a First Day Hike at Fort Ontario State Historic Site will be combined with a food drive.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the themed hike “From Toad Vale to the Poor House” will be held. It’s a hike around Fort Ontario focusing on the reconstruction era — 1865 to 1877. Self-guided brochures will be available for the mostly easy-to-moderate 1-mile walk. Although not mandatory, organizers ask that anyone who wants to participate, bring a can(s) of food or non-perishable items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.