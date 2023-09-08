A Narcan display at the Kinney Drugs location on Washington St. in Watertown on Thursday. Watertown Daily Times

CLAYTON — Nalaxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug, recently hit store shelves as an over-the-counter medication, and the first sale in the U.S. was at the Clayton Kinney Drugs store.

Judy Cowden, senior director of marketing and advertising for the Gouverneur-based drug store chain, confirmed that the first sale of over-the-counter Narcan, the popular brand name of naloxone, was made around 9 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the chain’s Clayton location.

