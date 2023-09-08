CLAYTON — Nalaxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug, recently hit store shelves as an over-the-counter medication, and the first sale in the U.S. was at the Clayton Kinney Drugs store.
Judy Cowden, senior director of marketing and advertising for the Gouverneur-based drug store chain, confirmed that the first sale of over-the-counter Narcan, the popular brand name of naloxone, was made around 9 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the chain’s Clayton location.
Cowden said Kinney Drugs had worked specifically to bring the drug to their shelves across upstate New York and Vermont as soon as possible after it was approved for over-the-counter sales. The OTC version was announced in March, and expected to hit store shelves in early September for most major retailers.
Cowden said it was important to Kinney Drugs to bring the medicine to their stores as quickly as possible.
“It’s a crisis across the country, it’s a crisis here in our communities,” Cowden said. “And we wanted to make sure that this product was successful because it truly is a lifesaver.”
With the OTC approval, generic and brand-name versions of Naloxone nasal sprays can be sold without a prescription, although the injection version of the drug, which is often cheaper, is unavailable over the counter. Narcan is available at Kinney Drugs for $44.99, with two doses per package.
Cowden said she’s encouraging people to consider adding Narcan to their first aid kits, and to treat it like an Epi-Pen.
“It’s really in the case of emergency, if you look at opioid deaths across the country the vast majority of them are accidental,” she said.
Especially with the increasing prevalence of fentanyl, an extremely powerful opiate that can kill with a dose of just 2 milligrams, Cowden said it’s better to be safe and have the drug on hand. In instances where an opioid overdose is suspected but not verified, Cowden said there is no harm in administering Narcan.
“You can’t hurt someone by administering Narcan,” she said.
The drug works by binding to the body’s opioid receptors and preventing the uptake of other opioid drugs. It can cause opioid withdrawl, pains, headache and other mild side effects, but only in people who were overdosing when it was administered.
Naloxone is only a temporary fix, and anyone who administers it should call emergency services immediately. It also can’t be self-administered.
Opioid oversdoses can look like other illnesses, like a heart attack or even a stroke. Signs of an overdose include loss of consciousness, inability to wake, breathing shallowly or not at all, and signs of loss of oxygen like blue lips. Health officials suggest that grinding your knuckles into the chest bone of someone you suspect has overdosed, as the pain could wake them. If they don’t wake, call 911 and prepare to administer the naloxone spray. Every box of naloxone spray comes with detailed instructions and visual guides.
Do not attempt to test the spray device, and don’t unpackage it before you’re ready to immediately administer it.
Kinney Drugs had another first this week as well, when the pharmacy chain began offering vaccination appointments for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, to patients age 60 and up. It’s a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms for many, but can cause severe lung infections in older or immuno-compromised people. RSV became a large concern during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many people were at risk of severe illness from both viruses. Children and the elderly are extremely susceptible to RSV infection, and it can cause up to 120,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths for people over age 65 every year. RSV infections are frequently seen in the fall into winter in the U.S.
Cowden said appointments opened on Thursday and by Friday morning, over 1000 people had already signed up for a shot.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.