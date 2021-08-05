CANTON — After a four-month wait, Canton is seeing half of its portion of American Rescue Plan funds.
The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, passed by Congress and signed by President Joseph R. Biden in March, allocates a total $350 billion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments.
Local governments are categorized as either counties, cities or non-entitlement units, like towns and villages having populations under 50,000.
The village of Canton anticipates a total $663,545, and has received $331,772.50, exactly half of its sum. The town has been allocated roughly $400,000 and has similarly received half.
The municipalities, like most small local governments nationwide, are expected to receive remaining funds next year.
Jurisdictions classified as NEUs are not eligible to receive shares directly from the federal government, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and funds for NEUs are instead being funneled through state governments after NEUs submit applications.
New York is set to receive $774 million in two disbursements for NEUs. The first tranche, roughly $387 million, was released to the state on May 28.
Now that some funds have been deposited from the state, the village Board of Trustees and Town Council will be discussing uses over the next several months.
“Some thought is going to need to go into how the village handles it and how the town handles it, and maybe how we do some of that handling together,” village Trustee Carol S. Pynchon said during a joint municipal meeting Wednesday night.
Relief funds can be used for costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 pandemic or its negative economic impacts and are expected to be attached to identified projects by the end of 2024 and fully spent by the end of 2026.
Eligible uses include assisting households, small businesses and nonprofits; aiding the tourism, travel and hospitality industries; supporting essential workers with premium pay or by providing grants to eligible employers of essential workers; covering pandemic-induced revenue losses; and investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton said the village’s water infrastructure is high on its list of potential uses.
Trustees and councilors plan to discuss fund uses during regular monthly meetings and at the next joint meeting in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.