ALBANY — State Attorney General Letitia A. James announced Wednesday that the first round of payments from opioid lawsuit settlements, a combined $2.6 million over seven counties, have started to be distributed in the north country.
In March 2019, the attorney general filed a sweeping lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors of opioids for their role in the public health crisis. A total $1.5 billion has been secured so far for New York through settlements with manufacturers and distributors.
“With these funds, we will help residents and families recover and rebuild,” James said in a news release. “While no amount of money will ever compensate for the lives we’ve lost to this crisis, these funds will be vital in helping to prevent future deaths.”
All 62 counties and the five largest cities in New York will be receiving funds starting this week to be used for opioid treatment and addiction prevention work.
During this year’s round of payments, Jefferson County will receive $759,728; St. Lawrence County will receive $736,212; Franklin County will receive $272,802; and Lewis County will receive $149,790.
The first payments come from settlements with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen Company, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.
The north country — defined by the attorney general’s office as Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties — will receive a total of up to $14.5 million from settlements over several years.
Additional payments will be coming this year from Endo Health Solutions, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Allergan. In addition to funds from the settlements, New York counties will receive money from the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund, established last year and managed by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.
The 2019 lawsuit claimed that “through years of false and deceptive marketing, and by ignoring their duties to prevent the unlawful diversion of controlled substances,” a handful of prescription opioid manufacturers, prescription drug distributors and the Sackler family — owners of Purdue Pharma — “are largely responsible for creating the opioid epidemic that has ravaged New York, causing widespread addiction, overdose deaths and suffering,” according to the attorney general’s office.
The 2019 lawsuit expanded on an earlier suit against Purdue Pharma.
The attorney general’s office maintains that manufacturers implemented “a common ‘playbook’ to mislead the public about the safety, efficacy and risks of their prescription opioids.”
“Manufacturers pushed claims that opioids could improve quality of life and cognitive functioning, promoted false statements about the non-addictive nature of these drugs, masked signs of addiction by referring to them as ‘pseudoaddiction’ and encouraged greater opioid use to treat it, and suggested that alternative pain relief methods were riskier than opioids, among other grossly misleading claims,” the attorney general’s office says. “They utilized a vast network of sales representatives — ‘detailers’ — to push these dangerous narratives and to target susceptible doctors, flood publications with their deceptive advertisements, and offer consumers discount cards and other incentives to entice them to request treatment with their products.”
