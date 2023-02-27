MASSENA — A former Massena resident who was diagnosed with breast cancer is seeking other Massena residents who have been diagnosed with cancer that they believe is a result of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) contamination.
Seda Carpenter and other supporters have retained an attorney for possible legal action against the company that supplied materials to the Massena manufacturing plants which eventually led to PCB contamination.
“We’re not going after the plants. We are working on a possible lawsuit against the company that provided the plants a toxic material which causes cancer and other illnesses. We’re going after Monsanto and building a case against them,” said Ms. Carpenter, who now lives in Georgia and had started a Facebook breast cancer support group for women from Massena in 2018.
She’s looking for input from others who have been diagnosed with cancer. A survey has been set up on the Massena Environmental and Justice website, at wdt.me/9ecn9D.
Ms. Carpenter was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Her mother was also diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I started doing a lot of research and I find out it’s due to the toxic material that was provided to plants by a company called Monsanto,” she said. “The bottom line is there’s a lot of cancers in Massena. People have known about it for years, but didn’t know what to do. But, with the research and all that, we found out it’s caused by these PCBs.”
She said once they have the results of their survey, they can provide that information to their attorney to see if they can move forward with a lawsuit.
“(The attorney)’s just trying to collect the data to see if see if we have something, which we know we do. She’s pretty positive we have a strong case,” she said. “If we win, we plan on having a free health clinic for the residents.”
More information can be found on the Facebook “Class of 1980 Rocks Breast Cancer Support Group” at wdt.me/zMZfvu.
