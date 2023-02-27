Cancer-tied chemicals probed in Massena

A former Massena resident who was diagnosed with breast cancer is seeking other Massena residents who have been diagnosed with cancer that they believe is a result of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) contamination. Seda Carpenter has retained an attorney for possible legal action against the company that supplied materials to the Massena manufacturing plants which eventually led to the PCB contamination. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A former Massena resident who was diagnosed with breast cancer is seeking other Massena residents who have been diagnosed with cancer that they believe is a result of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) contamination.

Seda Carpenter and other supporters have retained an attorney for possible legal action against the company that supplied materials to the Massena manufacturing plants which eventually led to PCB contamination.

