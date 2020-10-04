Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was hospitalized Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, the latest Trump administration insider to come down with the virus.
Christie told CNN he drove himself to a hospital in the Garden State after coming down with a fever and experiencing flu-like aches and pains.
“While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” Christie wrote on Twitter.
Christie, 58, is seriously overweight and suffers from asthma, both of which are conditions that contribute to bad outcomes with coronavirus patients.
Christie said he has been treated with remdesivir, a promising therapeutic that may speed up the recovery from COVID-19.
Christie played the role of Joe Biden in debate preparation for the president before last Tuesday’s televised showdown between Trump and his Democratic challenger in Cleveland.
The president and first lady Melania Trump both announced positive diagnoses early Friday; top White House aide Hope Hicks was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.
The former governor also attended the Rose Garden announcement of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26.
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and at least two Republican lawmakers — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. — all tested positive after attending that event.
Attendees at the outdoor event sat closely together, with few masks in evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.