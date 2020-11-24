FORT DRUM — About 30% of the increase in current coronavirus cases in Jefferson County are connected to Fort Drum.
In recent weeks, the county has experienced daily increases in the double-digits, according to the Jefferson County Public Health Service. A local official confirmed that 30% of the cases are linked to Fort Drum.
Fort Drum held a town hall meeting Monday afternoon about steps and protocols officials are taking on post to curb the spread of the virus.
Fort Drum’s acting senior commander Brig. Gen. Brett Funck announced a series of changes being implemented on post.
He directed all soldiers that they must wear masks at all times, both on and off post.
“This right here in this uniform,” he said, then touching the mask he was wearing. “That’s the standard. That’s our uniform at this point in time.”
The congregation of soldiers will be limited to a squadron of 10, whether they are on their own time, while at work or during physical fitness, he said.
“So on Fort Drum in the north country, we’ve seen an uptick in our COVID-19 cases,” Brig. Gen. Funck told the soldiers.
He instructed the soldiers to go to their leaders if they feel sick.
Soldiers will be given their leaves and allowed to visit their loved ones, despite the increase in cases.
If they travel outside the five-state area — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts or Connecticut — they will be required to come back and quarantine for 14 days, he said. If a family member visits from outside those five states, the soldier and family member will be required to quarantine for 14 days, he added.
Fort Drum leaders also fielded several questions from soldiers about the child care situation, traditional on-post Thanksgiving meals and a variety of other issues.
