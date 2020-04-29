FORT DRUM — A phased return to training will begin on post Monday, along with the reopening of some Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities, Fort Drum officials announced Wednesday.
10th Mountain Division soldiers will slowly see training levels increase and community members will have access to more recreational services as plans begin for a phased resumption of operations following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a statement, Col. Jeffrey Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander, described the actions as a “methodical and with constant analysis” approach, as the installation moves from a “mission essential” to “mission required” status to support more training opportunities.
“From the start, every precaution necessary has been taken to keep our community safe while maintaining Soldier readiness,” Col. Lucas’s statement said. “But we are in a place now where we can believe our consistently low infection rate allows us to begin a deliberate return to a training tempo that supports our ongoing global mission requirements.” The “mission required” status is a lower threshold for bringing soldiers and civilian employees back to work and it will be determined at the unit or director level. Col. Lucas said the status change does not reflect a lower level of vigilance when it comes to preventing and mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
Masks, social distancing and meticulous hygiene habits will still be a requirement for all living on, working on or visiting the post.
