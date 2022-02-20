WATERTOWN — Throughout January and February, the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization’s telehealth network procured and distributed 465 pulse oximeters to several of its health care partners in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Pulse oximeters go on a patient’s finger and measure the saturation of oxygen in the blood, as well as the patient’s pulse. The provision of these oximeters enables partners to implement borrowing programs for high-risk patients with COVID-19 or other diseases resulting in respiratory illness.
Along with the oximeters, FDRHPO provided a tracking log, device instructions and directions about what to do if oxygen levels are at or below 90% for more than an hour. Samaritan Medical Center has had a similar program in place.
“We are very pleased to support our partners’ efforts with COVID by making these pulse oximeters available to them and, thereby, to their patients,” Erika Flint, FDRHPO executive director, said in a statement. “Now, even more health care providers across the tri-county region can give their patients the ability to monitor at home with the hope of empowering them to seek care at the right time and the right place.”
Participating organizations include Carthage Area Hospital; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center; Clifton-Fine Hospital; Complete Family Care and Laser Center; Dr. Nancy Girard; Jefferson County Home Health Care; Lewis County General Hospital; Lowville Medical Associates; North Country Family Health Center; Ogdensburg Family Practice; Pediatric Associates of Watertown; Samaritan Medical Center; Watertown Internists and Watertown Pediatrics.
“We are so appreciative of the providers in our region who have served tirelessly and valiantly on the frontlines of this pandemic, and we are happy to support their efforts in any way we can,” Mrs. Flint said. “As North Country COVID numbers continue to improve, these devices will remain a valuable and beneficial tool for providers and their patients with other respiratory illnesses.”
