EMT training program for area students gets $2,300

WATERTOWN — With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating tensions on emergency medical services, the need arose for more EMTs to help relieve the pressure that had been building.

In recognition of the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization’s program that helps to do just that, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded the organization a Community Health Award of $2,300 to support the emergency medical technician/EMS training program.

