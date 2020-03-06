FORT DRUM — A Fort Drum doctor says there are no cases of the novel coronavirus on post.
Lt. Col. Jason Ferguson, division surgeon and primary care doctor at Fort Drum, briefed soldiers and community members about the coronavirus on Wednesday during an informational forum on post.
Lt. Col. Ferguson said the news about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is everywhere and soldiers and their families need to figure out what is accurate and what is not.
“A lot of it is emotionally charged, and it’s a subject that, because it is new and unknown, will provoke a lot of fear and anxiety,” he said. “So, I think those feelings are valid, but hopefully what I can do is try to compare this to something that we already know a whole lot about.”
The coronavirus is primarily an upper respiratory illness with the main symptoms being fever and cough. The coronavirus is similar to influenza, or the flu. They are both viruses that cannot be treated by antibiotics.
Unlike the flu, there is currently no vaccine for the coronavirus, he said.
“The way that our bodies fight this is through our immune systems,” he said. “Our bodies have to recognize the virus and create antibodies to keep that virus from replicating. The coronavirus is behaving very similarly.”
At Fort Drum, Lt. Col. Ferguson serves as the primary adviser to the 10th Mountain Division commander on community health — including all soldiers and family members living at Fort Drum — and as consultant to the garrison commander and command team on health and welfare issues.
