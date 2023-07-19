LOWVILLE — More than 90 years ago, during the Great Depression, the Lewis County community pooled resources, gathering about $120,000 to go toward building a county hospital.
That translates into about $2.35 million in “today’s money,” according to Lewis County Hospital Foundation Executive Director JoAnne Rhubart, which mirrors the $2.4 million the foundation is working to gather in support of the ongoing construction project that will bring that hospital into the 21st century with a state-of-the art surgical pavilion and complete renovation of inpatient spaces.
“They knew how important a hospital was for our community. They got it and they made it happen and we’re going to make this happen,” Rhubart said. “They did it during the Depression. We can do it. I don’t care if there was a pandemic. I don’t care if there’s a recession. We can do it.”
Given that history, the name of the foundation’s fundraising campaign, “Honoring the Legacy, Building the Future,” makes the connection clear.
Until earlier this month, fundraising had been done quietly through outreach to private foundations, organizations, grant applications, businesses, other philanthropic entities and memorial gifts through which Rhubart and the foundation have so far secured $1.7 million.
Now, however, the effort has come out of its quiet phase and into its public phase with community engagement to help garner as much of the remaining $700,000 as possible.
“The hospital is for our entire community and everybody that uses it benefits from it. I think it would be an honor (for people) to be part of the project and feel like they made a difference,” Rhubart said. “If it’s $50, $500 or $50,000 — it doesn’t matter. People are going to give what they can but to know that you are a part of it I think is great.”
In her nine years of fundraising in support of the hospital, Rhubart said the gift that touched and inspired her the most was a response to the annual public appeal for support through a letter writing campaign, when eight $1 bills wrapped in aluminum foil arrived at the office.
“There wasn’t even a name to know who it came from and I thought that was the best gift we’ve ever got,” she said. “Every little bit helps. It matters.”
The foundation’s website, www.lewiscountyhospitalfoundation.org features a video made for outreach that also plays in the hospital lobby on a loop and is featured at the Foundation’s outreach booth at the Lewis County Fair this week.
During the quiet phase of fundraising which started during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhubart said some organizations like the Northern New York Community Foundation — which gave the first gift of the campaign which Rhubart likened to “the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval” for fundraising in this region — and the McSweeney Foundation were supportive and quick to respond which helped the Hospital Foundation gain credibility and momentum with other potential donors.
Rhubart spoke to county legislators at a Health and Human Services Committee meeting earlier this year about the fundraising effort and asked the county to help cover at least the $150,000 needed to conduct the fundraising campaign including a consultant to help create the campaign, advertising and materials, and, ideally, an additional $250,000 for the endowment fund held by the Community Foundation on the Hospital Foundation’s behalf created to ensure funding availability for future improvements. There has not yet been any sign of support for the proposal.
Rhubart said that the request was appropriate even though the hospital is publicly owned because the construction project has been funded by a bond that the health system will pay back, not by taxpayer money through the county,
Michael Young, who is the co-chairperson for the fundraising campaign with his wife, Kae, and also the chairman of the Lewis County Health System board of managers and a member of the foundation board, agrees with Rhubart.
“Part of what we’re doing is that we’re making up for the fact that for years we’ve put off moving forward. You can’t expect a 90-year-old building to last forever … and if we want to recruit good professionals we have to stay up to date,” Young said. “In the end it is the county that owns the facility so to ask the owner to help with the expenses is not unreasonable.”
He does believe that taxpayers will still show their support as community members through their donations based on what they can afford to share.
Health System CEO Gerald R. Cayer said that even though the project as designed was funded by the bond and construction is still within the budgeted amount, the money from the foundation’s campaign will help to cover some new additions to the plan that are less expensive to institute while construction is in process than when it is completed.
As an example, Cayer said the initial project did not include a reverse osmosis unit for the water used in sterilizing the surgical equipment. It is not required currently in regulations but is expected to be in the next two years.
“It basically makes water pure and is helpful in maintaining the sterilizing units and will increase their life. Now, with plumbing exposed, is the best time to do it. It’s $75,000,” he said. “The original plans did not include a flash sterilizer and while we were thinking about that, we realized this is the time to add that, too, so we added that.”
Other additions to the overall improvement project the foundation’s fundraising will finance include a new hospital-wide public address system instead of trying to get the new system in the surgical pavilion to harmonize with the existing system in the rest of the facility and to cover the health system’s contribution required by a grant awarded to the health system for the installation of electric car charging stations in the pavilion parking lot.
“We’re not done investing in the building just because we’re building it. It’s a dynamic project. We will continue to invest in the operations and this capital campaign helps to ensure that we can continue to do that,” Cayer added.
The $33 million construction project will double the surgical space available with three operating rooms and one procedure room and transform the inpatient rooms into private rooms.
