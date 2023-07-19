LOWVILLE — More than 90 years ago, during the Great Depression, the Lewis County community pooled resources, gathering about $120,000 to go toward building a county hospital.

That translates into about $2.35 million in “today’s money,” according to Lewis County Hospital Foundation Executive Director JoAnne Rhubart, which mirrors the $2.4 million the foundation is working to gather in support of the ongoing construction project that will bring that hospital into the 21st century with a state-of-the art surgical pavilion and complete renovation of inpatient spaces.

