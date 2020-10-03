BROWNVILLE — Jannell R. Pickeral may be a four-time cancer survivor, but there’s no way she’s going to let that define her.
Mrs. Pickeral, 53, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer 12 years ago, with breast cancer following along five years later. Due to the radiation she received during her breast cancer treatment, she also eventually developed two separate radiation-induced sarcomas.
“At first you’re like, ‘Why me?’ ... I think that’s natural for everybody,” she said. “Eventually, I came to the terms like it is what it is; I have it, let’s deal with it. The most important thing to me is I did not want to lose my identity.”
Less than six months prior to her breast cancer diagnosis, Mrs. Pickeral had a mammogram that didn’t show anything out of the ordinary. Because she had dense breasts and tissue, and the mammogram wasn’t a 3D mammogram because they weren’t available at the time, nothing showed up in the screening lens.
Luckily, on a self-breast exam, she felt something was wrong. At that time, it was Stage 3.
“Most initial mammograms, unless you have a history of screening mammograms, to really get the image almost as detailed as the 3D one, you’ll need a diagnostic one,” Mrs. Pickeral said. “I didn’t know that at the time, I was just getting my mammograms because of my age and what have you, but thank God I felt it on my own.”
Dr. Ihsan U. Haq of the oncology and hematology departments at Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care, noted in many cases, mammogram screenings are very important to detect cancer early.
“That is the main key — if we detect cancer early, it is very much curable,” he said. “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, the blessing is that we have a screening test which is really very effective in detecting cancer early. If a person has some family history, they should start screening early, but on an average 40 years is still the hallmark that we should start screening ladies.”
He stated that annual examinations by clinicians are recommended, and that self breast examinations are being discouraged nowadays due to patients becoming anxious, but if somebody is feeling some sort of lump, they should not delay it. “If there’s a lump, they should not take it easy,” he said. “Breast cancer, a majority of the time, is painless swelling. Don’t wait, immediately consult your doctor.”
According to Dr. Haq, most insurances cover mammograms. Patients who don’t have insurance are covered at some facilities, and the American Cancer Society has funds specially allocated to breast cancer screening, so there is no reason not to be screened.
Mrs. Pickeral received her chemo and radiation treatments for her breast cancer at Samaritan about seven years ago, before the Walker Center was established. With the sarcomas, because they’re so rare and aggressive, she chose to go to Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.
“I just felt I needed more of a specialty person and the guy I have is second on a national board for sarcomas only,” she said. “He is like the guru when it comes to sarcomas.”
Through her battles with the various forms of cancer, Mrs. Pickeral has had a large support system with her school community — the greater Brownville community, friends and extended family backing her. Now, she’s backing a close friend preparing to undergo a double mastectomy soon, available to answer her friend’s questions, as well as listen to her fears, reactions and thoughts.
“No one is immune, it hits everyone, and even if it doesn’t hit you personally, it’s a loved one, a family member or a close friend,” she said. “It affects so many people and the ripple effects are unbelievable.”
According to Mrs. Pickeral, treatment for the thyroid cancer was one of the easiest out of the four cancers. Unfortunately, the others weren’t so easy. With her breast cancer, Mrs. Pickeral underwent a lumpectomy, never having a mastectomy. Lumpectomies are also called breast-conserving surgeries or wide local excisions because, unlike mastectomies, only a portion of the breast is removed. She also underwent chemo and radiation, the initial effects of which she likened to the worst sunburn one can possibly imagine.
A couple years after being treated for her breast cancer, Mrs. Pickeral developed another mass, feeling and diagnosing it herself.
“It goes to the importance of women checking themselves,” she said, “If you feel something weird, get it checked out. ... It’s what they call a radiation-induced sarcoma, so all the radiation that I underwent for the breast cancer damaged my skin so much it developed into this secondary cancer.”
Sarcomas account for about 5% of all cancers, with radiation-induced sarcomas accounting for 2% of that. A true rarity, the form of radiation-induced sarcoma Mrs. Pickeral has is 2% of that 2%.
The sarcoma is very aggressive, so while Mrs. Pickeral had treatments that were showing some effect as far as reducing it, doctors didn’t want to lose the window of time they had to perform surgery before it got too out of control. So, on June 25, she went in for surgery.
“There were three large masses that we knew of and I don’t know how many small ones,” she said. “So, they basically took out five ribs — I have five fake ribs now — and part of my sternum. I have diminished lung capacity now because they had to deflate my lung during the surgery. They’re going to fit me with a prosthetic to protect me because I only have one breast now. They had to shift things and stitch things up and stuff and you can actually see my heart beating where the wound is.”
Mrs. Pickeral also has to go in for one more repair on Monday, one more skin graft to cover up the parts that aren’t going to close on their own. Her remaining breast is now more toward the middle of her chest, and she sports scars from her chest around to her back from the 19-hour surgery.
Sitting in her living room Thursday morning, laptop and papers from the foreign language classes she teaches at General Brown off to the side, Mrs. Pickeral is still recovering from the surgery, trailing a wound VAC with her everywhere she goes.
Wound VACs, devices for vacuum-assisted closure of a wound, decrease air pressure on the wound and can gently pull fluid from the wound over time. A wound VAC also helps pull the edges of the wound together and may stimulate the growth of new tissue that helps the wound close.
“We didn’t want to be all doom and gloom, so we told only a handful of people that the doctors gave me a 50/50 shot of coming out of it because the surgery was that serious because of how invasive it was,” Mrs. Pickeral said. “I was just like, ‘I don’t care about the scars, I don’t care about the deformity, just let me come home to my family and friends.’ It’s been a long recovery, I miss school terribly, but I’m where I need to be right now.”
Close to where Mrs. Pickeral sits at home is the family dog, Lucky, a loveable peekapoo, or cross between Pekingese and poodle breeds, who was given his name after he was the only one of his litter to survive. Since finding his forever home with the Pickerals, he has possibly brought his luck to them as well.
A month before Mrs. Pickeral’s most recent surgery, doctors told her there was a strong chance she would lose her arm. Back at home, Lucky stuck by her and kept licking her left arm, the one they said she’d lose, while Mrs. Pickeral tried to make peace with losing her non-dominant arm. Eventually, when she went back, the doctors said they actually thought they could save the arm, which they did.
Always thinking of her students, when she came out of this last surgery, her first question for the doctors was about when she would be able to go back to school to teach. Hoping to return in November, sometime around Thanksgiving, Mrs. Pickeral is currently working from home and coordinating with her substitute who’s handling in-classroom affairs while Mrs. Pickeral crafts lesson plans, records videos and grades everything for her class.
Still recovering, Mrs. Pickeral isn’t released to drive yet, so her husband, Robert J. Pickeral, is driving her where she needs to go. The two celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in August. Mr. Pickeral, at different times a football and lacrosse coach for General Brown, stepped away a bit to be by his wife’s side as she dealt with the unimaginable.
The couple’s sons, Robbie Jr., 24, and Carson, 18, have been with their mother through her journey with cancer, but have not always been fully aware of what was happening due to being so young. Now that both are old enough to understand everything going on with their mother, the two want to be there for her as much as they can, but she doesn’t want it to keep them from living their lives.
“It’s funny, I don’t know what this disease has against my boys in their senior year, but Robbie’s senior year is when I got the breast cancer, and Carson’s senior year is when I was dealing with the first sarcoma and stuff,” Mrs. Pickeral said. She noted both sons wanted to stay home and maybe go to Jefferson Community College instead of going away.
“I said no, you pursue your dreams, your life, this is what we raised you for,” she said.
Mrs. Pickeral’s advice to others starting out in their breast cancer journeys is to seek counseling if they need it, seek any help needed, because their support networks will be invaluable to them.
“Try not to lose sight of your life, the things you love; the things you like to do, continue to do them,” she said. “I don’t want to say because tomorrow is never guaranteed, but it’s kind of that thought process. You’ve got to live life to the fullest every day.”
