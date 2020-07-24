WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed six new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 173.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has grown by ten for a new total of 131.
There are 40 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 42 known active cases of the disease in the county.
The number of individuals tested to date is 11,260, with 11,087 results having been returned negative.
There are 568 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 207 people in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.