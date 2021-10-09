VOLNEY - From 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 the Oswego County Emergency Communicators/Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services (RACES) will host a training on the use of Naloxone (Narcan). This training will be held at the Joint Information Center, 10 Airport Road, Volney, next to the Oswego County Airport on Route 176. The instructor will be Mandee Nann, Opiod Overdose Training Coordinator at the NYS Office of Addiction Services & Supports, Albany.
The objective of this initiative is to train likely opioid overdose witnesses, community members, first responders, and people in immediate need across New York to identify an overdose and effectively use naloxone to perform a rescue. This training uses SAMHSA’s Overdose Prevention Toolkit Rescue Steps.
Anyone interested in attending this class may register by contacting Judy LaMay at 315-343-2212 to register. Masks will be required
