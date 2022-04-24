BATAVIA — Genesee County legislators may approve issuing up to $275 million in bonds for Rochester Regional Health projects, including at three north country facilities.
The Genesee Valley Funding Corp. would issue up to $275 million for a medical facility in Batavia, as well as for two projects at Rochester Regional facilities in Rochester and one each at RRH facilities in Potsdam, Massena, Canton, Pittsford and Penfield.
The Genesee County Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday voted to support GVFC issuing the bonds.
