Get heart pumping and give blood or platelets to help prevent a summer blood shortage

SYRACUSE - The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood or platelets in July. The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.
In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years. When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks – and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies.
Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes:
• Beach bike
• Smokeless portable fire pit
• Paddle board
• Kayak
• $500 gift card to put toward accessories
Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last.
Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.
By making and keeping blood and platelet donation appointments in July, donors can connect with patients through a lifesaving gift. To book a time to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
July 15, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Central Square Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square.
July 18, 1-6 p.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 592 S. Main St., Central Square.
July 28, 1:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue, Central Square.
July 26, 1-6 p.m., Bethel Community Fellowship, 240 State Route 49, Cleveland NY
July 28, 1-6 p.m., Volney FD, 3002 State Route 3, Fulton.
July 26, 1-6 p.m., Hannibal High School, 928 Cayuga St., Hannibal.
July 14, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mexico First United Methodist Church, 4372 Church St., Mexico.
July 19, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sadie Wilson IHO, Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
July 20, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
July 27, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 142 Campus Center Drive, Campus Center, Oswego.
July 27, 1-6 p.m., United Baptist Church Scriba, 5111 NY 104, Scriba
July 30, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Parish Volunteer Fire Company Incorporated, 16 Union St., Parish
July 26, 1-6 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 US Route 11, Pulaski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.