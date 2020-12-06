WATERTOWN — Throughout the month of December, Eye Dance + Screen, 1218 Arsenal St., will be giving the “Gift of Sight.”
That means that every day, the eye care center will be giving away a free exam and eyeglasses to a child, age 8 to 17, in need of eye care.
To enter a child’s name, all people need to do is either email Eye Dance + Screen or DM them on Facebook explaining the situation of a child needing care. The child will then be entered into a pool to be selected from each day of the month.
“We kind of just started this because the area is really bleak right now, so we’re just trying to shed some light on the community,” said Kyle M. Westlake, project director at Eye Dance + Screen.
The idea came after Mr. Westlake began thinking of what would make an impact in the community, and while he thought of giving away toys or providing meals, he thought it would be more beneficial to donate and give where Eye Dance + Screen’s expertise is.
At least 31 children, if not more, will benefit from the program, which Mr. Westlake is confident will turn into an annual tradition.
“I figured, well we can give away a few pair of glasses, but that’s not really making an impact,” he said. “So, I figured that we should do it every single day throughout the month of December, and know that we got to give dozens of kids eyeglasses that needed them.”
At Eye Dance + Screen, patients are screened and tested for low vision, cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, ocular surface disease and diabetic retinopathy, as well as given solutions for their ocular health moving forward. Along with a machine that does regular refractions, one specifically tests a person’s Meibomian glands, the little glands in eyelids that, over time, deteriorate and dry out eyes, creating dry eye or ocular surface disease problems.
Depending on a person’s results, staff will continue the screening and the patient will see one of the center’s counselors for further examination and communication, or will be shown the center’s range of affordable glasses.
For this endeavor, Mr. Westlake reached out to Renzi Foodservice to partner with Eye Dance + Screen to provide eyeglasses for children. Renzi then doubled the amount that was originally asked of them, Mr. Westlake said, jumping at the opportunity to help.
“Renzi supplied us with funds to our inventory for our frames and Rochester Optical, the vendor that we work with, is actually taking the cost of all the kids’ lenses,” he said. “So, it’s really exciting to know that a local organization, and one far away, is helping us out.”
Mr. Westlake said the kids that have been to the eye care center so far this month have been wonderful, and their parents so appreciative of what Eye Dance + Screen is doing for their children. He shared that the first day, a single mother came in and just couldn’t believe that they were doing something like this.
“I think the best response that I’ve gotten out of this, personally, is Watertown City School District teachers have been reaching out to me about their students that need to get their eyes taken care of,” Mr. Westlake said. “It’s kind of unbelievable to see how many teachers are emailing and messaging us to get help for their students, as well as outside parents trying to help other families knowing that they’re having a difficult time.”
To learn more about Eye Dance + Screen, visit https://eyedancescreen.com/ or call (315) 755-6348.
