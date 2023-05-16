Bill would cover caregiver credit

Dreamstime/TNS

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand has reintroduced a bill to Congress that would provide Social Security credits to people who care for sick family at home.

In a virtual press conference Tuesday, Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said the millions of people who leave the workforce and become unpaid caregivers to young, sick, disabled or elderly family deserve compensation for the service they are providing.

