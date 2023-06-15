Cows graze in Lewis County. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., plans to introduce a bill to fund suicide prevention for farmers. Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — Rural farmers provide $389 billion in agricultural products in the United States, but when it comes to supporting farmers struggling with stress, more needs to be done, the National Rural Health Association has argued. Among several recommendations made to Congress, investment in mental health to reduce farmer suicides has become a priority.

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand said Thursday that she plans to introduce a bill to establish a special suicide hotline tailored to the needs of American farmers.

