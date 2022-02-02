WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced her push for $55 billion to establish a health workforce in every community during a Zoom news conference Wednesday.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., called for $55 billion to be included in President Joseph R. Biden’s budget request to replicate a health force in each community.
“Today’s public health force workers can be tomorrow’s doctors and nurses, and it will help us fight the understandable burnout and staffing shortages we’re facing across our state,” Gillibrand said.
Gillibrand in 2021 introduced the Health Force, Resilience Force and Jobs to Fight COVID-19 Act, a public health work program to help the nation recover from the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act included $3 billion for a new public health workforce designed to expand the nation’s public health jobs and infrastructure and help with the nation’s vaccine distribution campaign.
“Over the past two years, our health care system and our health care providers have been under historic levels of stress and are in desperate need of reinforcement,” Gillibrand said. “That’s why I fought hard to pass measures from my Health Force, Resilience Force and Jobs to Fight COVID-19 Act in the American Rescue Plan to meet these rising demands and keep our fellow New Yorkers safe and healthy.”
Gillibrand is encouraging local governments across the state to form similar health groups that would benefit from the federal funding and strengthen community health by empowering a knowledgeable workforce that has the trust of local residents, as workers are often from the same neighborhood they serve.
“This past week, I visited with some of the more than 500 Health Force workers that make up the inaugural New York City Public Health Corps who are making a difference in equitable and sustainable care in their own communities,” Gillibrand said. “Now, we need to ensure every American has the same access to this quality care, which is why I’m calling on President Biden to include $55 billion in his budget request to create a Health Force in every community across the nation.”
New York could be short as many as 39,000 nurses by 2030, leaving hospitals, nursing homes and patients in jeopardy, Gillibrand said in her push for more funding. In the last decade, the nation’s public health workforce lost nearly 40,000 jobs, and state and local budgets were cut by 16% to 18%, according to Gillibrand.
