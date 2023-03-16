$25M proposed for addiction support efforts

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is hoping to pass a bill in Congress that would help people with substance-use disorder and addictions, and their families. Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is hoping to pass a bill in Congress that would help people with substance-use disorder and addictions, and their families.

Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted many aspects of normal social life, rates of addiction and deaths from drug overdose have skyrocketed. Opioid overdose deaths have risen by 68% from 2019 to 2021, and alcohol-related deaths have risen by 25% between 2019 and 2020, according to the senator’s office.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

