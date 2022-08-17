Give blood or platelets for chance at year’s supply of gas

SYRACUSEE - Did you know about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood? But, only about 3% does. By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.
As a thank-you, all who come to give through Aug. 31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.* Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
