GOUVERNEUR — The head of Gouverneur Hospital resigned last month, St. Lawrence Health confirmed Friday.
Eric R. Burch, who served as president of Gouverneur Hospital and senior vice president of operations for St. Lawrence Health since 2019, resigned July 16.
Mr. Burch previously worked as chief operating officer of Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Outside St. Lawrence Health — which operates CPH, Gouverneur and Massena hospitals — Mr. Burch was chief financial officer, then chief executive officer of Lewis County General Hospital until 2016.
He was placed on paid leave that year and departed from the Lewis County post following private complaints about his leadership style and communication skills. A vote of no confidence in Mr. Burch was cast in 2012 by the majority of the LCGH medical staff, who cited “the erosion of our trust in Mr. Burch’s management and leadership skills.”
Donna M. McGregor, St. Lawrence Health senior vice president of finance, is serving as interim president of Gouverneur Hospital. Pamela Klosowski, a St. Lawrence Health spokesperson, declined to comment further on Mr. Burch’s resignation or on a potential search for a new president.
